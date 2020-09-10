Amy Schumer reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

US actress and comedian Amy Schumer has revealed that she was diagnosed with Lyme disease this summer.
The 39-year-old entertainer said she may have had the condition "for years".
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria carried by some species of ticks. Symptoms often include a rash, muscle pain and tiredness.
Posting on Instagram, the Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty star said "I feel good" and asked followers for advice about living with Lyme.
"Anyone get Lyme this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline," wrote Schumer, who became a mum last year.
"Any advice?" she asked. "Can you have a glass of wine or two on it? I know to stay out of the sun."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CE41p9xJ-dC/
In January 2020, Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber told fans that he had been struggling with the disease.
"It's been a rough couple years," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that he was also suffering from a chronic viral infection.
What is Lyme disease?
- Lyme disease - a bacterial infection - is carried by some species of ticks, and about 13% in the UK are believed to be infected
- It cannot be passed on from person to person
- Symptoms - including a bullseye rash, fatigue and fever - usually develop around three weeks after a bite
- The majority of those who take the full three-week course of antibiotics make a full recovery
- The New Forest and the Scottish Highlands are known Lyme disease hotspots - but people should take care wherever there is long grass
Source: Public Health England/NHS
