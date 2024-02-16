Amy Schumer responds to online comments about her face

Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Amy Schumer—never one to mince words or beat around the bush—is responding to recent comments and opinions on her appearance. After making a few public appearances to promote her show, “Life & Beth,” Schumer’s face has been the subject of many online comments.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now,” wrote Schumer in a new Instagram post that included a poster for the second season of” her Hulu show, “Life & Beth.”

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she explained, likely referring to her battle with endometriosis and a hysterectomy in recent years.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation,” Schumer continued in her caption. “But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Endometriosis is a common and painful condition where the tissue that lines the uterus begins to grow outside of it with no known cause. It affects approximately one in 10 American women, but women can go years without being diagnosed because some assume it’s just par for the course when it comes to menstruation.

Schumer has opened up about her reproductive health and fertility since welcoming her son, Gene, in 2019. Her endometriosis complicated her delivery. In 2021, Schumer shared that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization to try and give Gene a sibling. She later admitted the IVF treatments were too hard on her to continue.

“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head,” Schumer continued. “But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”