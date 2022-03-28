Amy Schumer Left Hanging in Spider-Man Cosplay as Oscars Hosts Dress as Favorite Movie Characters

amy schumer

Consider the 94th Academy Awards Amy Schumer's unofficial audition to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The comedian, 40, dropped in on the Oscars stage in full Spider-Man cosplay during a segment in which she and co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall dressed up as some of their favorite movie characters from the past year.

Sykes, 58, rolled a grocery cart full of tennis balls onto the stage in a red sweater and white shorts, complete with a fake beard, as she impersonated Will Smith in his nominated role as Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams in King Richard. Smith, 53, could be seen laughing at the tribute.

"Damn," Sykes exclaimed while pulling at her short shorts. "No wonder Richard Williams was so stressed. His junk was squished."



Hall, 51, then walked onto the stage dressed as Tammy Faye Messner in a characteristically '80s white dress with a blonde wig and heaps of makeup — not to mention one of Messner's signature puppet pals. Jessica Chastain, who's nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Messner in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, was clearly amused as well.

"What the hell? You were supposed to be Venus," Sykes told Hall, who responded, "I know, I am Venus ... as Tammy Faye. I'm sorry, I'm just Tammy Faye. I always wanted to play a crazy white lady."



Schumer then dropped from the ceiling in her Spider-Man costume, spraying webs at the audience. Spider-Man: No Way Home costars Zendaya and Andrew Garfield both got a kick out of the display.

"We're supposed to dress as our favorite movie, right?" she asked Sykes, who then stormed off the stage with Hall, leaving Schumer hanging from the ceiling. "Ok, I do not know how to get down," she said, asking for an assist from Marvel.

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.