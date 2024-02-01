Amy Schumer Jokes About Role She'd Play in a “Barbie” Sequel: 'I Think of Myself as Allan's Barbie'

The actress was once attached to play Barbie in a previous version of the movie

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Amy Schumer; Michael Cera in 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer is imagining how she'd fit into the world of Barbie.

The comedian, who was attached to play the titular role in a previous iteration of the Barbie movie, told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday at the New York premiere of her Hulu series Life & Beth's second season what part she could play in a potential sequel.

"Oh my gosh, who's gonna say no to that? Of course, I would love to be Allan's Barbie. Yeah, and I think of myself as Allan's Barbie," she joked, referencing her Life & Beth costar Michael Cera's character Allan from the Margot Robbie film.

A sequel to Barbie, which earned over $1 billion at the box office last year, has not yet been confirmed.

Schumer, 42, also joked to ET that "there's an alternate universe" in which her Barbie movie came to fruition. But, she added that the fan reaction to her semi-autobiographical Hulu show is "really satisfying" for her.

"We've been so blessed to hear from so many people that the show has helped them," she said. "And, you know, we want to make people laugh and cry and just feel kind of better about themselves."

Added Cera, 35, "There's like such an emotional ocean, you know, there of your own experience that is very helpful to draw on. But I love that these characters are just diving, and they're just like, 'Let's go for it,' and they're quite fearless about tackling all these things."

In July, Schumer said on Instagram that she "really enjoyed" Barbie, the blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig. The film earned eight Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture.

The Trainwreck star was cast in 2016, to play Barbie for a movie from Sony Pictures. Schumer departed the role in 2017, and the project ultimately fell through, with the rights ending up with Warner Bros.

When Schumer announced she was leaving Barbie back in March 2017, she told Variety in a statement, "Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Schumer later shed more light on what led to her Barbie exit, telling The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022 that creative differences caused her to back out: "They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it."

Courtesy of Hulu Amy Schumer and Michael Cera in 'Life and Beth' season 2.

Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Juno, was hired to write Sony's scrapped Barbie movie starring Schumer. Cody recently told PEOPLE that it was a "tough project," which made her appreciate Gerwig's version even more.

"Having worked on [a Barbie project] made me respect it all the more, because that is a very challenging property to take and turn into something real. And they did it," said the Lisa Frankenstein writer.

Life & Beth is on Hulu Feb. 16.



