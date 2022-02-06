Amy Schumer Gets Super Relatable About Feeling 'in Love and Scared' as a Mom: 'Heaven on Earth'

Amy Schumer is dispensing some pretty relatable musings on motherhood.

The Emmy Award winner, 40, got candid about the bittersweet emotions that come with being a mom, sharing an adorable photo of herself with 2½-year-old son Gene David, sitting on a red toy motorcycle early Sunday morning.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," Schumer wrote in the caption. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

Her caption sparked an outpouring of sympathy from some fellow celebrity parents. "Amen," wrote America Ferrera. "Perfectly said and helpful to hear," Ilana Glazer commented.

"Yep, that's exactly how it is and feels. It's beautiful and terrifying," Tan France added. "Omg it's how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool," Amanda Kloots wrote. "There's no cure," Debra Messing replied. Kathy Hilton dropped some heart-eye emojis in the comments, while Rosie O'Donnell shared some hearts.

"I'm not a Mom but as an Auntie I hear from my Sisters and sounds like you are right on track with it all," Debbie Gibson commented. "Ahhh, the love. The guilt too… but, try to drop that girl cuz all of you Moms are doing the most awe inspiring job by virtue of the fact that you are doing it ! Amazing pic. ENJOY!"

Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer, 42, whom she married in Feb. 2018. She's been open about the lengthy cesarean section she underwent, due to her endometriosis, for which she had her uterus and appendix removed in September.

The I Feel Pretty actress gave a health update last month, posting a photo from the beach and thanking her doctors. "I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back," Schumer wrote.