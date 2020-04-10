Amy Schumer To Front Quarantine Cooking Show For Food Network

Click here to read the full article.

Amy Schumer is trying her hand at cooking during the coronavirus pandemic. The comedian/actress is teaming with her professional chef husband Chris Fischer on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (working title), a self-shot series for Food Network. The eight half-hour episodes will feature the couple cooking up comforting dishes while quarantined at home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The series, which will be entirely self-shot on location, will give a behind-the-scenes look at their life and feature the couple tacking relatable, culinary themes such as brunch, tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more. Schumer will be mixing the cocktails.

More from Deadline

Production begins this week on the series, which is slated to premiere later this spring.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network, in a statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

Food Network, like other networks amid the coronavirus crisis, have been scheduling special premieres, encores and marathons of fan-favorite series as they are looking to add comfort food programming in difficult times.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Amy Schumer. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

Story continues

Variety was first to report the series.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.