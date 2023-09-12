Amy Schumer backtracks after being accused of ‘bullying’ Nicole Kidman in since-deleted online post

Amy Schumer (left) has come under fire for seemingly mocking Nicole Kidman (right) online (Getty)

Amy Schumer got short shrift online after poking fun of Nicole Kidman in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

The comedian, 42, was accused of “bullying” after she shared an image of the Australian actress, 56, taking in the US Open in New York.

In the photo, Kidman appeared to be intensely watching the women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, which took place on Saturday.

The Oscar winner star could be seen wearing a pink dress, staring wide-eyed at the tennis court and resting her hand underneath her chin.

Schumer’s online fans could not believe what they were seeing and soon took to the picture sharing app to give her a telling off.

Nicole Kidman attedned the US Open in New York on Saturday (Getty Images)

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now,” one person wrote under Schumer’s since-deleted post, according to Page Six.

“Wow so mean! I expected one of my favourite comedians to have more respect for other people’s feelings than this,” another user penned.

“Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror,” remarked a third.

Schumer quickly deleted the photo on Monday and apologised in a subsequent post, which she later deleted as well.

In her apology, she seemingly joked that she posted the photo of Kidman because she looked like “an alien”, writing: “I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,”

She then appeared to reference a video made by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, after they wrote letters in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson. “I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” she penned, folllowed by the hashtag “#takingtimetoheal”.