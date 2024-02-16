Amy Schumer: Actress hits back at comments about her face

Amy Schumer said she felt "strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created"

Actress and director Amy Schumer has responded to online comments speculating on the appearance of her face, explaining it is "puffier than normal" due to endometriosis.

Schumer was on US TV to talk about season two of Life & Beth, the series she writes, directs and stars in.

Afterwards she faced a barrage of jokes mocking her face, as well as medical speculation and supportive comments.

"I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance," she said.

The actress, who was clearly being semi-serious in tone, added on Instagram she's faced interest in her appearance "as all women do for almost 20 years".

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! And you're right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an auto-immune disease that every woman should read about.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay."

A woman tweeted in support of Schumer's condition, writing: "Endometriosis is no joke. I looked like I pumped my face full of filler. I was unrecognisable. My entire body was inflamed and swollen. I'm not a fan of Amy Schumer at all but can we please stop shaming women and their bodies."

Another added: "Did you take a moment to ask yourself why you care what Amy Schumer's face looks like before you posted about what Amy Schumer's face looks like?"

Schumer added in her post that "historically women's bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men", and made the point that "a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation".

The actress, who also starred in TV series Inside Amy Schumer, 2015 film Trainwreck and 2018's I Feel Pretty, had appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View.

She's previously spoken about body positivity, said it was important to "advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in".

Bringing the focus back to her TV show on Hulu, about a woman who moved back to her childhood home after the loss of her mother, Schumer added: "Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed.

"Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha. Anyway I hope you enjoy Life and Beth. Love and solidarity."

Schumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars, also revealed she had Lyme disease in 2020.