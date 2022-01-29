Amy Schneider's 'Jeapordy!' Winning Streak Comes To An End—Here's The Question That Stumped Her

Amy Schneider's absolutely legendary winning streak on Jeopardy! has sadly come to an end after 40 straight weeks. ICYMI, Amy's made history for having the most consecutive wins by a woman, being the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, and for being the second most winning contestant on the show overall (behind Ken Jennings). Her total winnings come to $1,382,800, putting Amy in fourth place earnings-wise alongside major winners like Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, and of course Ken!

So, what question finally stumped her? It came during a category in Final Jeopardy! called "Countries of the World," and the specific Q was "The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the 10 most populous."

Competing contestant Rhone Talsma ended up responding with the correct answer ("What is Bangladesh?"). He finished in first with $29,600, while Amy finished in second with $19,600.

"I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Amy said in a statement. "I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way," she added. "It’s really been an honor. To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it."

A gazillion congrats to Amy, who we'll see again during the Tournament of Champions, which will air this Fall!

