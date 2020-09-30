Amy Roloff Shares an Instagram Update on the Future of 'Little People, Big World'

From Good Housekeeping

TLC's Little People, Big World returns with new episodes on Tuesday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

These new episodes were initially supposed to air during the spring of 2020, according to Amy Roloff.

On Instagram, Amy shared details about filming the next season of the show.

The return of Little People, Big World is upon us.

Starting Tuesday, September 29, the long-running TLC series will return with brand new episodes, which, according to a recent Instagram post from Amy Roloff, were originally supposed to air during the spring. Alas, Amy explains that due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming was temporarily halted for over three months.

"When it was safe, we went back to filming to finish them up," she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of herself and her fiancé, Chris Marek. "I think this is awesome we’re airing them now instead of waiting 'til later."

Earlier this month, Hollywood Gossip questioned whether this upcoming batch of Little People, Big World episodes would mark the show's final season. The blog wondered if this might be the case after a press release for the show announced that it was "the end of an era on Little People, Big World as Amy prepares to say goodbye to the farm for good."

At the time, TLC reps did not respond to our request for clarity regarding the press release language. But now, it looks like Amy has put that rumor to rest officially. In the same Instagram caption, Amy wrote, "we're back to filming for next season, kind of, while being very mindful of COVID still going on and keeping us all safe (crew and family and friends)." In other words, after these new episodes from the spring air, it sounds like the Roloffs still have even more in store for fans.

So, what can fans can expect when the show returns on September 29? Per the aforementioned press release, the premiere episode will pick up with Amy coping with her new reality away from Roloff Farms, as she and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, continue to work through ownership details. As for Zach and Tori Roloff, fans will watch as they learn to adjust to being parents of two with baby Lilah now in the picture. Of course, viewers will also get a look at how the COVID-19 crisis has affected the family and what it could mean for the future of the farm.

As for everything else, we'll all just have to tune in Tuesday nights this fall.





