Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun Date Night' Featuring Cirque du Soleil and 'Cute Pub' Stop with Husband Chris

Amy Roloff is enjoying her time with husband Chris Marek!

On Monday evening, the Little People, Big World star, 60, gave fans a sneak peek into married life with Marek, 60, as the two spent a fun-filled date night together. She first posted a picture of the pair together starting their night off at an RV show to her Instagram Story.

"Before heading to Cirque du soleil we stopped by the RV show," Roloff wrote. "Oh my goodness…so many different styles/options"

She then took fans along on her date night, posting another snap with Marek as the two grabbed some food at The Pocket Pub in Portland.

"After the RV show we stopped by this cute pub downtown PDX .. @pocketpubpdx," she wrote over the picture. "A great place. I loved it"

Roloff also added at the bottom of the post: "A fun date night with my guy ❤️"

The TLC star married Marek in August 2021 at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. Reflecting on their wedding, Roloff admitted that the only thing she would change would be focusing more on herself and Marek.

"Even though we had our family and friends and stuff like that [there], they're there for us," she told PEOPLE in November 2021. "I don't need to cater to that. I need to cater, probably, a little bit more to Chris and I."

Roloff also shared her favorite memory of the day — a special moment with her dad as he got ready to walk her down the aisle.

"When I walked out of the barn door and saw [my] dad sitting there," she recalled at the time. "It was a warm afternoon and so he wasn't sure whether he'd walk me down the full length or halfway [amid his health issues]. I looked at him sitting there, waiting for me to come to him. Then when I met up with him, my eyes went directly to Chris and his handsomeness in that suit. It was like the people [around us] faded away."

Roloff said the marriage was going great already, sharing how the couple was in their "fun stage" — and judging by their most recent outings, it seems the fun has continued.

In 2020, Roloff moved away from Roloff Farms following her 2016 divorce from ex Matt. After raising four children with her ex — twins Jeremy and Zach, both 32; daughter Molly, 29, and Jacob, 26 — and running pumpkin season for years, Roloff said goodbye to the property she long called home.

Though the wedding took place at the farm, and Matt is the sole owner, he did not attend the wedding, with Marek noting in an episode of Little People, Big World that his attendance "could be awkward for some people."

The exes still remain friendly, most recently posing together as pumpkin season picked back up in the fall.