The Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Mess Just Got Messier — And We Need A Reality Show

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City.

This article is part of HuffPost’s weekly culture and entertainment newsletter, “The Culture Catchall.” Click here to subscribe

We kicked off this week with Golden Globe nominations early Monday morning. After reports of a lack of diversity plaguing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — resulting in a canceled 2022 broadcast and the HFPA’s dissolution — the Golden Globes claims that this class of nominees is their “most culturally diverse.” (Mind you, the nominees for best supporting TV actress are all blond, white women. I’m not joking.)



In other news, the winners of the messiest diva award are George Santos and Ziwe Fumudoh. After Santos’ expulsion from Congress, the former “Baited With Ziwe” host extended an invitation for him to join her for a pay-per-view interview. Of course, he accepted — because as his Cameo videos show, the man obviously enjoys any and all publicity. But, lest we forget, Santos has aligned himself with bigots on the right and has been blatantly racist in the past. I don’t care that you’re a queer person of color with a penchant for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” if you’re endorsing harmful policies. I’m not even enthused at the prospect of Santos going on Fumudoh’s show if she has no intentions of pressing him on his record; historically, her conversations have not lent themselves to serious discourse. But I digress.



Speaking of mess: Ah, yes, we have Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes making headlines once again. Reports emerged earlier this week that the couple’s exes are now dating each other. Better than an episode of “Wife Swap” and worse than Alex Levy’s dating choices on “The Morning Show,” the plot is thicker than molasses. At this point, we need a full reality television series, something like “The Secret Lives of Broadcast Anchors.” Page Six reported that the exes “have been dating for about six months after bonding over the traumatic experience of being cheated on.” Marilee Fiebig, sister, if you’re reading this: Get your lick back!



Story continues

Lastly, from one switcheroo to another, publications have oddly, consistently confused “Saturday Night Live” comedian Bowen Yang with “Loot” actor Joel Kim Booster — two queer, Asian men who look nothing alike. Even in an attempt to distinguish the entertainers, an article published in Out magazine also got them mixed up. The microaggressions are feeling a bit more like … macroaggressions. HuffPost contributor Ian Kumamoto reported the details.



After quite the year in entertainment, I’m signing off with my last Culture Catchall dispatch of 2023. Happy holidays, enjoy the lengthy, final installment and see y’all in 2024.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good leave Manhattan Criminal Court after his trial.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good leave Manhattan Criminal Court after his trial.

We’re Still Talking About It

Jonathan Majors has finally had his day in court. A deluge of trial evidence was signed off for release Wednesday, including an audio recording of Majors reprimanding his ex-partner Grace Jabbari and telling her to be more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama. Meanwhile, I’m still confused as to what Meagan Good is doing by his side. The Cut has a full play-by-play on everything we know about the trial so far, so read up.

BookTok, the literature community on TikTok, is buzzing with its very own Watergate-level scandal. Long story short, white female science-fantasy author Cait Corrain was accused of leaving fake Goodreads reviews on upcoming titles from multiple other authors, mostly people of color — tanking their ratings before publication. Under different accounts, Corrain participated in what is known as review-bombing, allegedly motivated by jealousy and racism. Corrain released a statement confirming the accusations, attributing her behavior to medication she recently started taking to treat depression, alcoholism and substance abuse. Find out full details on the fallout from NBC

When Megan Thee Stallion said, “Talk about something y’all like / stop talkin’ ’bout me / since y’all hate a bitch so much,” she meant it. After she released her first independent single, “Cobra,” which alluded to her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine allegedly cheating on her, Fontaine went on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast to share his unsolicited opinion. Tired of gossip blogs and sensationalist hip-hop sites spinning a false narrative, Megan got on Instagram Live to set the record straight on yellow journalism. We LOVE a media-literate health administration graduate. Watch the video here.

“Abbott Elementary” is under fire from Twitter users as the Season 3 premiere approaches. Part of a Netflix stand-up special from Janelle James, who plays Principal Ava Coleman on the series, has resurfaced on social media, inciting discourse over an inappropriate joke she made regarding her son’s genitals. Moreover, following the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, stars from the cast have taken stances on the issue. Since Tyler James Williams signed the #NoHostageLeftBehind petition and Lisa Ann Walter proclaimed her support of a two-state solution online, they have been labeled alleged pro-Israel Zionists. Now, some are calling to boycott the series.

Andre Braugher, who played the stoic, beloved Captain Ray Holt in

Andre Braugher, who played the stoic, beloved Captain Ray Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," died at age 61.

Industry News and Announcements

To get complete industry news and the full entertainment newsletter in your inbox weekly, subscribe to The Culture Catchall here.

Related...