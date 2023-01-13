Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Unlikely' to Return on Air for GMA3 but Have Not Been 'Terminated': Source

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing an uncertain future at GMA3: What You Need To Know.

A source close to Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, tells PEOPLE the co-anchors "have not been terminated" from the news program but questions remain about whether the pair will return to their on-air roles as ABC continues to investigate their relationship.

"There are no negotiations about their future," the source says. "ABC is completing their investigation."

The source continues, "While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

Earlier this week, a second source told PEOPLE the pair's relationship is "stronger than ever" despite the ongoing investigation.

"They're just going along and doing their thing," the second source revealed of the pair, who were taken off the air on Dec. 5.

"There's no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won't be fired," the second source noted of their future at the company. "The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time."

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.

ABC News president Kim Godwin also addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

She shared that the "continuing coverage" of the co-anchors' romance "can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," she added. "And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Dec. 28. Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told PEOPLE in a statement: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

The status of Robach's marriage remains unclear, but a third source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue separated in August.

The third source added that Robach and Holmes began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."