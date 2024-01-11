Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Overshare Their Sex Life Secrets On Podcast

Former “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are telling all — and then some — about their sex lives.

The couple bared their frisky proclivities on the “Amy and T.J.” podcast on Monday with the help of Michael Kaye, the director of brand marketing at OkCupid.

“You both enjoy sex more than foreplay,” Kaye told the pair after reviewing a compatibility quiz they took separately. “You’re both super into post-workout sex and shower sex, and people — they prefer cuffs over ropes.”

“You now know us better than my parents do,” Robach replied.

When Kaye asked if the results shocked them, the duo replied almost in unison, “No.”

“We know each other really, really well,” Holmes emphasized.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach backstage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8, 2023 in New York.

Robach suggested the shared values in their romantic life and relationship in general were the product of being friends for years before they dated. Without “romantic designs” at first, she said, they were more willing to be vulnerable.

But the relationship proved detrimental to their professional lives. Robach and Holmes were suspended by ABC’s “Good Morning America” in December 2022 after their romance was made public. Both were married to other people at the time. Eventually, the network cut ties with Robach and Holmes altogether.

