Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are Still 'Going Strong': Source (Exclusive)

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are still in a happy relationship!

A source tells PEOPLE that Shue, Amy Robach’s ex-husband, and Fiebig, T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, are still together two months after their romance went public.

“Marilee and Andrew are going strong,” the source says. “She seems really happy with him."

News that Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 45, had sparked a relationship arose in December, when multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had bonded about splitting with their partners after Robach, 51, and Holmes, 46, found love with each other.

In November 2022, it was revealed that the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were dating, causing speculation about the timeline of their relationship and their divorce proceedings. By January 2023, the couple was terminated from their anchor jobs after a company investigation,

It wasn't until December 2023 that Robach and Holmes finally addressed the situation on their podcast and explained that no cheating had occurred.

“Nov. 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," Holmes said in the episode.



Just days later, Shue and Fiebig were spotted together for the first time in New York City. The Melrose Place alum and the attorney were seen putting two cats into the backseat of Shue's green Jeep Wrangler in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They were later captured together again in January at JFK airport.

Holmes and Fiebig settled their divorce in December 2022, just weeks after news of his and Robach's relationship went public. Robach had separated from Shue in August 2022, and noted on their debut podcast episode that he “had already moved out of the house” three months before the photos of her and Holmes were taken.

On that same episode, Holmes was explicit about his desire to avoid addressing “other headlines” that recently circulated, which he said had “agendas,” presumably about their exes dating.

“We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those,” Holmes said, before sharing what he and Robach’s vision is for their new podcast. “But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be… We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines.”

He continued, “We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic.”



