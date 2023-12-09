Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are All Smiles on Red Carpet 3 Days After News Their Exes Are Dating Broke

Hours before Robach and Holmes showed off some PDA on the Jingleball NYC red carpet, their exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig were spotted packing up a vehicle together

Roy Rochlin/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't let anything get in the way of their happiness!

On Friday, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors attended iHeartRadio's Jingleball 2023 Tour's New York stop at Madison Square Garden. The public outing comes three days after the news broke about their ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, finding love in the wake of their respective splits.

On the red carpet, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, didn't shy away from showing off their happiness — and a little PDA — as she wrapped her arms around him and they laughed.

Michael Loccisano/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City.

The couple stepped out in coordinating looks for the night out together. Holmes wore a black leather jacket with a collared white shirt and tie, while Robach sported a metallic silver blazer, a shimmering black top and black heels.

She accessorized with hoop earrings, a necklace and her hair pulled back into a neat low bun.

Michael Loccisano/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden on December 8, 2023 in New York City

Last week, the couple made their first red carpet appearance while attending Jingleball 2023 in Los Angeles. The duo sported matching looks for their outing. Robach wore a black, leather mini dress. She paired her outfit with black heeled boots and hoop earrings. Holmes wore a black blazer, white button down shirt, and black pants.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Shue and Fiebig were dating less than a year after Robach and Holmes' romance became public. The Melrose Place alum, 56, and the attorney, 44, sparked a romantic connection after bonding over their shared experience of splitting with their partners after they found love with each other.

Hours before their Jingleball appearance on Friday, Shue and Fiebig were spotted loading two cats into the backseat of his green Jeep Wrangler in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The new couple could be seen in good spirits as they smiled and chatted while they packed their vehicle.

Marilee Fiebig/Instagram; Leon Bennett/WireImage Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig and Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Their romance became public knowledge in November 2022 as photos of them cozying up together surfaced. At the time, Robach had not confirmed her separation from Shue, nor Holmes from Fiebig.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Robach and Holmes were “temporarily” removed from the daytime television program. The following month, it was officially announced that they would not be returning to their roles at ABC News as a result of the company's investigation into their romance.

In the debut episode of iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J. Podcast on Tuesday, the couple cleared up the timeline of their romance and revealed that they had each had been living separately from their estranged spouses prior to pursuing a romantic relationship with each other.

Jesse Grant/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed," Holmes explained. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."



“We thought we were protecting our children and our families,” said Robach. “And we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly?”

iHeartRadio's Amy & T.J. can be streamed on all major podcast platforms.



