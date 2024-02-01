Amy Robach Says She Lost Some 'Extra' Weight from Dry January, Running 2 Miles Every Day: 'Felt So Damn Good'

“I may have a glass of wine tonight,” Amy Robach said after successfully finishing Dry January

Amy Robach/Instagram Amy Robach

Amy Robach is loving the results she’s had after completing Dry January, revealing that she’s dropped a few pounds because of it.

On Thursday, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor, 50, posted a series of photos on Instagram from her daily run, celebrating completing a month without drinking. In addition to giving up alcohol, she and boyfriend T.J. Holmes have also been running at least two miles every day, preparing to run another marathon together.

“Happy February 1st everyone!!!” she captioned the post. “We decided to take inspiration from @hellahgood9 and run EVERY day of January at least 2 miles, and it felt so damn good, we are going to continue it through February!”

“Dry January combined with daily runs and keeping my carb count low, meant I was able to shed some extra lbs I put on post NYC marathon,” she added. “We are still doing our training runs following the @higdonmarathon four days a week and our rest days we just knock out 2 milers. I may have a glass of wine tonight however 👍”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Robach/Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Earlier this month, Robach — who was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in 2013 — shed some light on why she still drinks alcohol despite the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

During an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Amy and T.J., she reflected on her relationship with alcohol last year while discussing starting Dry January with Holmes.

"I knew this past year was an anomaly. It was not a year that hopefully will ever be repeated, but it's been weighing heavily on me," she said. "Not just about the amount of alcohol that I consumed but also what I know about alcohol and cancer - and specifically breast cancer."

The former television personality recalled how one of the first things her doctors told her when being diagnosed with breast cancer was to reduce her alcohol intake.

Story continues

"I will say this because I'm someone who lives with recurrences. All breast cancer survivors do. There's no scientific proof as of yet, but most doctors believe because it raises your estrogen levels, especially if you have a hormone-positive cancer like I did, it would make sense that it would raise your chance for reassurance," she said at the time.

Related: T.J. Holmes Says He Could 'Easily Go Through 18 Drinks a Day' Before Dry January

Amy Robach/Instagram Amy Robach going for a run

Expressing that there is "no strong evidence to support or refute it," she encouraged her fans to "err on the side of caution" and explained how she's changed many parts of her life because of that.

"I know that that's such an important part of my life. I have changed my diet. I have changed my exercise. I have focused on sleep," said Robach. "But alcohol has been something that I haven't fully committed to reducing — and in fact, as I pointed out last year, I increased."

When Holmes asked why she had not worked on adjusting her alcohol intake before January, she said that she's "never been one to drink to mask pain."

"I always drink to enhance joy," she explained. "I love that little extra kick. I like to laugh. It's probably my favorite thing to do in life. And so if you have that drink in hand, you laugh a little more. You dance a little more. Life just gets a little more fun as long as you know not to drink too much. That has always been a part of what I love about the experience of drinking. It's just getting that little extra boost, I guess, is the way I would put it."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.