Amy Robach Harnesses Her 'Curl Power' in Sweet Twinning Photo with Daughter Ava

The former ‘Good Morning America’ anchor gave a rare look at her curly hair in a sweet selfie with her 21-year-old daughter

Amy Robach/Instagram Amy Robach showed off her naturally curly hair in a sweet selfie with daughter Ava

Amy Robach is embracing her natural beauty!

The former news anchor, 50, shared a smiling Instagram snap on Monday alongside her daughter Ava, 21, in which they were both showing off their naturally curly locks. Robach captioned the image, “Curl power ❤️ ❤️.”

Noam Galai/Getty Images The former news anchor normally wears her hair straight

While Robach sported blonde curls with a gray t-shirt and denim cut-offs, her daughter has brunette locks and opted for a black dress. Robach is also mom to 16-year-old Annalise and shares both girls with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Related: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline

Weather anchor and Robach's former colleague Sam Champion was among those to comment. Champion showed his approval of their makeover with a smiling face emoji.

Other fans also commented with @oliviadance1 writing, “Twinning, Epic picture ❤️” while @mommylive shared, “Love the girls!!!!!’

The TV personality’s post follows her return to Instagram in August. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor shared her first post last month since deactivating then quietly returning to the social media platform in the wake of her relationship with former co-anchor T.J Holmes becoming public knowledge.

For her social media return, Robach uploaded a black-and-white close-up of two pairs of matching sneakers, adding the caption: “#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️”

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)

When Holmes reposted the same image it appeared that the pair - who are said to have bonded when Holmes supported Robach through her marriage split - were launching their relationship on social media.

In November 2022, the newscasters made headlines when they were photographed holding hands in a car and enjoying drinks during a vacation in upstate New York

Story continues

At the time, Robach was still married to former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 56, though they are believed to have been separated since the summer of 2022. Meanwhile Holmes and his ex, 45-year-old attorney Marilee Fiebig, filed for divorce in December 2022.

Amy Robach/instagram Robach is mom to daughters Ava and Annalise

In January 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that the journalists would be departing from their roles at ABC following an investigation into their romance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nearly six months on from news of their departure, a source tole PEOPLE in June that the couple were "not worrying too much about their next steps."

The source added that the Robach and Holmes were “still together, happy and trying to lie low," amid the furore.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.