Amy Poehler's animated comedy Duncanville canceled after 3 seasons at Fox

Duncanville is dunzo.

The animated family comedy hailing from Amy Poehler and Simpsons alums Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully has been canceled at Fox after three seasons, EW has confirmed.

Poehler voiced two main characters on the show: Duncan, an average 15-year-old boy always one step away from making a good decision, and his mom, Annie, a meter maid with aspirations of being a detective. Modern Family's Ty Burrell played dad Jack, a needy, rock-obsessed plumber. Riki Lindhome, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Joy Osmanski, Wiz Khalifa, and Rashida Jones rounded out the principal cast.

'Duncanville'

FOX 'Duncanville'

Over the course of its three-season run, Duncanville had a truly impressive roster of guest voices, including Kathy Najimy, Alice Cooper, Ana Gasteyer, Judge Judy, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Bebe Neuwirth, Nick Offerman, Bowen Yang, Stephen King, Jessica Simpson, Rachel Dratch, Joan Jett, and Dave Grohl. Poehler even brought back her beloved Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope for a season 2 appearance.

Despite the star power, the show was not a ratings hit. Launched in February 2020, Duncanville aired its final episode on Fox earlier this month. According to Deadline Hollywood, however, there are six remaining episodes that will stream exclusively on Hulu later this year.

