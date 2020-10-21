Amy McGrath Could Take Down Mitch McConnell — but Their Race Is More Complicated than It Seems

Getty Images/InStyle

Earlier this month — in what will likely be their only official face-off before Election Day — Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell debated key issues impacting Kentucky voters, like racial injustice and police violence, lack of federal coronavirus relief, and McConnell’s enduring time in office. At one point during the debate, McConnell quipped that McGrath’s campaign could be summarized in a single sentence: “She was a marine, a mom, and he’s been there too long.” Shortly after the debate, the phrase popped up on stickers in McGrath’s merch store.

The debate marked a sort of denouement for Kentuckians: The culmination of several years' worth of McGrath's campaign ads, and even more years of a McConnell reign. (The Senator, 78, has represented Kentucky in congress for 35 years — longer than many progressive voters have been alive.)

Democrats are working tirelessly to get Mitch McConnell out of office, but for some Kentucky voters, his Democratic opponent feels like someone selected for Kentucky (and that’s technically true; McGrath was recruited to run by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer) and not by Kentucky, given the fundraising, national endorsements, and momentum behind her campaign even before the state got a say in its own race. And now, with just weeks until voters will decide the high stakes race that will have an impact at both the national and state levels, some worry that McGrath, while better than McConnell, is still not the best choice for progressive Kentuckians.

Some Kentuckians have expressed frustration at McGrath’s out-of-state fundraising, and McGrath was criticized for skipping protests calling for justice for Breonna Taylor — who was killed in Louisville, about an hour west of where McGrath lives. She is, however, now endorsed by many Democrats, though her primary challenger, State Representative Charles Booker, was many progressives' first choice. Alison Lundergan Grimes, McConnell’s 2014 challenger, opted to endorse Booker, as did the Lexington Herald-Leader, which has since endorsed McGrath. "[She] would make an excellent senator who would actually put the needs and interests of Kentuckians above her own,” they wrote, explaining that she’s proven to understand Kentuckians are suffering in terms of the economy, education, and healthcare, all of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Other causes for concern include the fact that almost immediately after her campaign launch, McGrath flip-flopped on whether she would’ve voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court Justice who was credibly accused of sexual assault— something several of her higher-profile endorsers, including Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris, voted against; she also appeared to be in favor of Trump's agenda when she claimed McConnell was responsible for “blocking” him from lowering drug prices and “draining the swamp”; and as recently as this month, McGrath aired an ad in which a voter announced they were voting for McGrath over McConnell, but that they were also voting for Trump for president. The ad aired in Ohio too, which former Vice President Joe Biden — who McGrath endorsed in January —is fighting to win. It was a puzzling move for some voters, many of whom were already struggling to unpack McGrath’s platform.

