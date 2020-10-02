Amy McGrath Is Airing A Pro-Trump Ad In A Swing State Media Market

Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath this week released a new television ad that features a supporter praising President Donald Trump and attacking her opponent, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The ad is standard fare for McGrath, who needs to court Trump supporters to defeat McConnell in a state the president is likely to win by double-digits.

But it isn’t running only in deep-red Kentucky. The ad is also appearing in the Cincinnati, Ohio, media market ― meaning a Democratic candidate is paying for a television spot praising Trump in a state where former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is spending millions of dollars to win in November.

“I worry about losing my job every day,” a man identified as John W. from Paducah, Ky., says in the ad, which the McGrath campaign spent $200,000 to air in the Cincinnati market this week. “I’m voting for President Trump again, but I cannot vote for Mitch McConnell.”

“Mitch McConnell voted for 16 trade deals and sent those jobs overseas, and that’s crap in my book,” he adds. “That’s basically stabbing the knife in my back, as well as all the other Kentuckians. Thirty-six years is long enough. If President Trump wants to drain the swamp, let’s start with Mitch McConnell.”

“I’m voting for Amy,” John W. concludes.

The Cincinnati ad market reaches into northern Kentucky, an area that Trump won in 2016 when he carried the Bluegrass State by 30 percentage points. But Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear flipped two of the largest suburban counties there in his race last year, and McGrath, who is originally from the area, has made them a priority in her race against McConnell.

Trump won Ohio by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, but public polls show Biden with a slight lead in the state. While winning the state is not crucial to Biden’s path to 270 electoral votes, a victory there would essentially eliminate Trump’s path to victory.

Trump has spent...

Continue reading on HuffPost