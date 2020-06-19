Amy Klobuchar urges Biden to choose woman of color for VP after withdrawing from consideration

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, once considered the frontrunner to be Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President, appeared on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Thursday night where she informed the nation that she not only withdrew her name from consideration, but revealed that while doing so, she urged Biden to choose a woman of color as his running mate.

“This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment,” Klobuchar said. “And I truly believe, as I actually told the Vice President last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

Names like California Senator Kamala Harris and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams have been talked about as potential choices, but Klobuchar believes there are many more that could be considered.

“There are so many incredibly qualified women,” Klobuchar said, “but if you wanna heal this nation right now—my party, yes, but our nation—this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”

Klobuchar explained that the nationwide unrest following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis led her to the conclusion that Biden should choose a woman of color.

“As I sat at George Floyd’s memorial, as I talked to people across this country in the last few weeks, yes, I came to this conclusion,” Klobuchar said. “I think it would be taking what has been a tragedy, but yet this moment of galvanizing force across this country, and taking it and unifying our country, but also doing it in a joyful way by putting someone of color on this ticket.”

When asked by O’Donnell why she continued smiling while announcing her withdrawal, Klobuchar cited the late Senator John McCain.

“As our friend, my friend, John McCain always said, ‘There’s nothing more liberating than a cause larger than yourself.’ This cause of making sure we have a decent person in the White House in Joe Biden,” Klobuchar said, “that’s my cause.”

