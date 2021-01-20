Amy Klobuchar gives stirring speech about Capitol riot as snow falls on inauguration

(Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty)

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar gave a rousing speech on the steps of the Capitol before the inauguration of Joe Biden, promising “never to take our democracy for granted” two weeks after the violent riot at the Capitol.

“This is the day our democracy picks itself up, brushes off the dust, and does what America always does, goes forward as a nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Ms Klobuchar said.

As she spoke, snow fell over Washington, DC, just like it did when she announced her candidacy for the presidency on February 10 2019. After she dropped out, she endorsed then-candidate, now President Joe Biden.

The ranking member on the Senate Rules Committee and co-chair of the inaugural committee asked in her speech: “Have we become too jaded, too accustomed to the ritual of the passing of the torch of democracy to truly appreciate what a blessing and a privilege it is to witness this moment?”

“I think not. Two weeks ago, when an angry violent mob staged an insurrection and desecrated this temple of our democracy, it awakened us to our responsibilities as Americans," she said.

As numerous lawmakers did in the following the Capitol riot, Ms Klobuchar quoted Abraham Lincoln.

“When Abraham Lincoln gave his first inaugural address in front of this Capitol, the dome was only partially constructed, braced by ropes of steel. He promised he would finish it. He was criticized for spending funds on it during the Civil War. To those critics, he replied: ‘If people see the Capitol going on, it is a sign we intend the Union shall go on.' And it did. And it will," Ms Klobuchar said.