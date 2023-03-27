Amy Jo Johnson clarifies why she skipped 'Power Rangers' reunion. Was it the spandex?

Filmmaker-actor Amy Jo Johnson wants people to know money is not the reason she's not suiting up for "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." (Chelsea Guglielmino / WireImage)

Amy Jo Johnson's absence from the upcoming “Power Rangers” reunion has nothing to do with money and possibly everything to do with spandex.

The actor and filmmaker, who played Pink Power Ranger Kimberly Hart on the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series, has said a rumor that she declined a role in Netflix's 30th-anniversary special “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” for financial reasons is “simply not true.”

“Please stop saying I didn’t do [the] reunion because of money” she tweeted on Sunday. “Simply not true.”

“Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s,” she continued, before saying she might have been unable to travel to New Zealand for a month for production. And, she added, maybe the reason for her absence was “none of ur beeswax.”

The movie was filmed before alum Jason David Frank — who played both the Green and then later the White Power Ranger, Tommy Oliver on the 1993 series — died by suicide last November. Johnson tweeted that both she and Frank had opted out of the reunion for their own reasons.

In January, Johnson tweeted that technically she hadn’t rejected the project.

“For the record I never said no … I just didn’t say yes to what was offered,” she said. “But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! #PowerRangers30”

Although Johnson has decided to sit out the 30-year reunion, numerous other original cast members from the ’90s show and the movie “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” are suiting up for the special, including Steve Cardenas’ Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, David Yost’s Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Karan Ashley’s Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell, Johnny Yong Bosch’s Black Ranger Adam Park and Walter E. Jones’ Black Ranger Zack Taylor

Johnson tweeted again on Sunday to celebrate her former Ranger colleagues' upcoming appearance: “Excited to see my pals @David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!!”

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” hits Netflix on April 19.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.