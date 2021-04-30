Amy Jackson’s Favourite Things

(Amy Jackson x OPPO)

One scroll through Amy Jackson’s Instagram feed and you catch a glimpse of why her 9.5 million followers hang around.

Jackson uses her platform to advocate for causes that matter most - particularly her support of wildlife and the work that she’s doing with the Elephant Family.

The Liverpudlian model and former Teen Miss World got her big break on a slightly different path to many other budding actors, cast by pure luck by a director for his Tamil movie, Madrasapattinam. Despite not speaking a word of the language, Jackson headed east for the part and went on to learn three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She’s been the leading lady in some of Bollywood’s biggest box office hits, and her talent and beauty have earned her legions of adoring fans, magazine covers (including Vogue India) and a plush pad in Mumbai, the home of Indian cinema.

Back on British soil and Jackson has turned her attention to family life with the birth of her son Andreas, while taking on the fashion world through campaigns with Bulgari as well as on the virtual front row at Alberta Ferretti.

We caught up with the self-dubbed “Actress, Advocate [and] Scouser” to find out about her ‘new normal’ life, how she’s celebrating the end of lockdown and the Indian takeaway she just can’t live without.

What has 2021 looked like for you?

2021 has already been a year of big changes and new chapters. I went in with a strong, positive mindset and ready for action. In January I filmed my dream project so I’m looking forward to that releasing later this year.

What are you looking forward to when restrictions lift?

Travel! Before lockdown I was in a different country every other week and I’ve massively missed jumping on a plane and going on an adventure. Italy is at the top of the list - Bellinis and big bowls of pasta all week long!

How would you describe your style and what are your wardrobe staples?

It’s all about the power dressing for me these days, sleek cuts, strong shapes but with an array of colour - life’s too short to wear black religiously!

What is your beauty routine?

I keep it as natural as possible and always cruelty-free. I like serums and oils that keep my skin hydrated and protected. I’ve also just started using an LED face mask before bed and I‘ve really noticed a difference in the texture of my skin.

What’s the item you couldn’t live without?

My phone - the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

How do you treat yourself?

Food and a good movie/series! The perfect treat would be an Indian takeaway (Gymkhana is my favourite) followed by a binge of a Netflix series (I’m currently watch Ginny & Georgia).

How do you incorporate time for yourself into your schedule?

Managing to get that ‘me time’ in has become a lot harder since having my little boy but I’ve learned that it’s massively important to accommodate that extra bit of TLC in order to be the best version of myself. I wake up an hour before Andreas Jax gets up (which is usually around 6am) - that gives me the chance to meditate, make a juice and have a bit of peace and quiet before life kicks off again.

What are your jewellery staples?

I like to keep my jewellery classic and elegant. Diamond stud earrings and a simple Cartier bangle and ring for the day time and in the evening I add my Bulgari watch.

What are you reading?

The epic ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

