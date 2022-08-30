Amy Grant Thanks Fans for Support, Says Bike Accident Recovery Has 'Many Unexpected Hidden Gifts'

Amy Grant

Amy Grant is grateful for her fans' support while she recovers from a biking accident.

In a post shared on Instagram over the weekend, Grant wrote a lengthy caption thanking fans for their notes, gifts and prayers following a July bike accident in Nashville and revealed she already has plans for getting back to music.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf," wrote the "Baby, Baby" singer-songwriter, 61. "I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts."

Grant continued, "On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season."

At the end of the note, she announced her upcoming return to music, set for later this year with frequent collaborator Michael W. Smith and husband Vince Gill.

"I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season," concluded the statement from Grant, whose Christmas tour with Smith, 64, is scheduled to launch in November. "With deep appreciation and joy.... xo Amy."

Earlier this month, Grant's team announced via her official Instagram page that her September and October tour dates would be pushed back "due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident."

The Grammy winner will instead perform the concerts from February to April of next year. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," her manager Jennifer Cooke said in a statement included in the post. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina."

Following Grant's scheduled Christmas tour, she'll perform her annual Ryman Residency with Gill, 65, in December.

The postponement arrived shortly after Gill and his and Grant's daughter, Corinna, delivered a surprise performance, as seen on Grant's Facebook page.

During the second night of a four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville, Gill told the crowd he had not been playing his hit "When My Amy Prays" (which he wrote for his wife) regularly as of late, "because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinking a lot about her."

Vince Gill and Amy Grant

Jason Kempin/Getty Vince Gill and Amy Grant

"I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her," he said of the song, which won the Grammy Award for best country solo performance in 2021.

Corinna then began to sing "When My Amy Prays," tweaking the lyrics to "when my mama prays" – which the audience later applauded.

On July 27, Grant was hospitalized following a bike accident. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, a spokesperson for the star confirmed to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

She was released from the hospital later that week, and postponed her August tour dates "due to the doctor's orders."