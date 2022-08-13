Amy Grant postpones tour until 2023 to recover from injuries, concussion from bicycle accident

Amy Grant postponed her fall tour Friday as the best-selling Christian artist continues to recover from a bicycling accident that resulted in a hospital stay last month.

The soon-to-be Kennedy Center honoree previously postponed her August tour dates while she recovers from her injuries and now extended the postponements to her September and October dates as well. Those shows have now been rescheduled for early 2023, according to a statement from Grant's management team. She hopes to return to the road in November for a holiday tour with Michael W. Smith.

Her Christmas concert residency at the Ryman with husband Vince Gill — a Nashville holiday tradition — remains planned for this December.

"Amy is getting stronger every day," her manager Jennifer Cooke said in a news release. The statement continued: "She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates.

Amy Grant is postponing her fall tour dates until 2023 while she recovers from bicycling accident.

"Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you."

More: Amy Grant recovering at home after bicycling accident, postpones August shows until 2023

Grant struck a pothole July 27 while riding near a golf course in Nashville. She spent two nights at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors treated Grant for injuries sustained in the accident.

On Aug. 6 Grant's team announced on her official Facebook page that the crash left the singer "unconscious for about 10 minutes."

Grant wore a bicycling helmet, her team said at the time of the accident.

Kennedy Center Honors 2022: George Clooney, U2, Amy Grant and more to receive honors

At a series of Ryman concerts earlier this month, Gill and daughter Corrina Grant Gill dedicated a rendition of the country singer's tune "When My Amy Prays" to her recovery. Grant Gill changed the lyrics to “when my mama prays" during the teary-eyed moment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Amy Grant postpones fall tour to continue bicycle accident recovery