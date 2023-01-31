Amy Duggar King Says Veggie Tale s Were Banned at Cousin's Home in Fear of 'Kids Thinking Vegetables Talk'

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP

Amy Duggar/instagram

Amy Duggar King is using her platform to hold the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) accountable — and share the surprising moments she has witnessed at her family's home.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 36, did not mince words on her feelings about the "damaging cult" in an Instagram post on Friday as she prepared her 436,000 followers for more revelations to come about the non-denominational Christian organization.

"Being bold this year and just not holding back!" Amy wrote. "I was never a part of the IBLP officially but I was around family members who were very much involved and on the board of it. I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth and expose the damaging cult that IBLP is."

RELATED: Amy Duggar King Say It's 'Ok to Have Huge Boundaries' with Family amid Josh Duggar Legal Drama

Amy's post also featured a TikTok with text about the time she "brought over Veggie Tales so that my cousins could at least see a cartoon," describing it as a "CHRISTIAN, wholesome cartoon."

She recalled being told: "Veggie Tales are not welcome at our house, I do not want my kids thinking vegetables talk."

"I kid you not I was told this years ago…" Duggar King reiterated in the caption. "Also I've been speaking up for a few months now——"

RELATED: Amy Duggar Is 'Furious' at 'Delusional' Family for Supporting Josh Duggar Ahead of Child Porn Sentencing

Amy's uncle Jim Bob Duggar, 57, and his strict Christian family — who were featured on TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On — were devout followers of the IBLP, an organization established by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961.

The IBLP movement teaches that women should be subservient to their husbands and that followers should shun dancing, dating and much of modern popular culture. Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar have spoken at its seminars. Gothard, 88, led the church until 2014, when more than 30 women accused him of harassment and molestation.

In addition to her post on Monday, the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum also shared a clip to her Instagram Story with her mother Deanna Duggar, who is Jim Bob's sister, literally clutching their tea.

"This is just a reminder that anyone who has been a part of IBLP or anyone that was around people that were part of it or whatever, everyone has a story to tell. Everyone, everyone," she said, as Deanna emphasized, "Everyone!"

RELATED VIDEO: Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says She Grew Up Following 'Cult Like' Religious Beliefs: 'I Was Terrified of the Outside World'

Amy hasn't been afraid to share her true thoughts about her family's matters on social media.

In May, she spoke out after her cousin Josh Duggar was sentenced to serve 151 months (more than 12 and a half years) in federal prison after being convicted of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography.

"Twelve and a half years isn't enough, but I hope that every single second he's there feels like an eternity," she told Celebuzz! in a statement.

She also slammed her family ahead of the sentencing, telling PEOPLE she was "furious" at them as they "refuse to hold [Josh] accountable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy went as far as to write an open letter to Josh's wife Anna, telling her there's "no shame" in divorcing him.

"Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is," she wrote. "You can't protect them from the truth for forever! I'm saying all of this publicly so that when they do grow up, they will also know that they had family members shouting from the rooftops that they were worth protecting all along."

Amy then asked for Anna to "be the role model" that her seven children "need."

"Josh has chosen how history will remember him," she added. "By staying and supporting him you're allowing him to choose that for you, too."

Latest Stories

  • One of Princess Diana's Most Famous Dresses Just Sold at Auction for $600k

    Designed by society dressmaker Victor Edelstein, the "Infanta"-style dress was immortalized in several ways on the late princess: portraiture, editorial, and even on a doll. On January 27, the dress sold for $600k at Sotheby's, surpassing it's estimate by over $400k.

  • Ozempic Rebound Is Real: Doctor Says Weight Gain Can Be 'Devastating' After Stopping

    A study found that a majority of people who take semaglutide — branded as Ozempic and Wegovy — gain most of the weight back within a year of stopping the medication

  • Adam Scott addresses ‘horrifying’ Boy Meets World experience with co-stars from the ‘90s

    ‘This has literally been tugging at me for 29 years,’ actor Adam Scott said about it

  • Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her 'Very Mom Morning Routine' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai

    Gigi Hadid shares her 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik

  • Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless , Star Trek and 24 , Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

    Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us

  • Darcey Silva Fears She'll 'Die Alone' After Ending Ho-Hum Relationship Over 'Weird' Sexting

    On Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva got emotional about not being able to find "the right one" while twin sister Stacey became fed up with fiancé Florian's "lack of effort"

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Bo Horvat after trade to Islanders: 'I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life'

    Things can change very quickly in the NHL. Just ask Bo Horvat.

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Randle, Brunson help Knicks edge Celtics 120-117 in OT

    BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave the New York Knicks the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Jalen Brunson added 29 points, seven assists and a game-ending blocked shot for New York, which has won two straight. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had a chance to put the Celtics ahead with 7.6 seconds remaining, but misfired on two free th

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis