Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters

The Duggar cousin says she was "pissed" when she discovered Josh's behavior along with the rest of the world, instead of from her famous family, because it made her feel "like I wasn't worth telling"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Washington County Sheriff's Office

Amy (Duggar) King is opening up about a confrontational conversation she once had with cousin Josh Duggar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The eldest Duggar sibling, 35, previously confessed to molesting multiple young girls — including his sisters Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald — when he was between the ages of 12 and 15. But Amy is now telling Vanity Fair she found out about the allegations with "the rest of the world" when it made headlines in 2015.

"I was pissed. I felt like I wasn't worth telling … that they didn't want to protect me," Amy, 36, said. "They didn't want anyone to know, [and] they wanted to keep it inside their little bubble. Secrets breed in the IBLP. Things are hidden."

Amy, however, chose to confront Josh about the matter. "He was staying in a trailer and I went in there and I said, 'How could you do this?'" she recalled. "And I was very bold about that."

Related: Amy Duggar King Feels Like She Needs to 'Protect' Her Son from the Duggars: 'That Trust Is Completely Broken'

Amy claimed Josh admitted to not attempting anything physical with her as well because "he knew better." Additionally, she alleged the father of seven was aware of his actions and intentionally chose to harm girls who likely wouldn't speak out.

The former reality star, who shares son 3-year-old son Daxton with husband Dillon King, also believes the constant message of male superiority within the family's Institute in Basic Life Principles religion "absolutely" empowered Josh to act in such a way.

"The IBLP prizes the first child, [and] it doesn't get much better than if it's a son. They hold the family name and the family value," she explained. "If you're valued from the moment you've been born and people hide your secrets and cover up things, and you never get in trouble for the things that you’re doing, I believe you just become numb to how the world really is, and how the law really is. It's so sad how far it was taken, where he thought he could get away with anything."

Kris Connor/Getty

Years after the molestation confession was revealed, Josh was arrested in April 2021 and convicted in May 2022 for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. In the wake of this controversy, Amy said she "tried" contacting Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, multiple times to help support her amid the difficult time to no avail.

"My husband [Dillon] and I actually were talking when all this first came out, and I said, 'Honey, we have room to welcome all of those kids and Anna into our home. We have bunk beds, we could do something really cool,'" she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "And he was like, 'You're right.' He was like, 'We could.' He was like, 'Let's reach out and see what we can do.'"

Story continues

Related: A History of the Ups & Downs of the Duggar Family

"I offered it, and that's really all I can do is just hope and pray that she opens her eyes. That's all you can do," she continued. "Honestly, it sucks. It just sucks because I want to be there and I want to help, and it doesn't have to involve cameras or fame or anything. It's just family reaching out to family. Unfortunately, she doesn't see it."

Josh's child pornography scandal, as well as many other troubles he has faced over the years, were featured in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Amy and her husband, Dillon, appeared in the program alongside Jill, 32, and her husband, Derick Dillard, as well as family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar's sister Deeana Jordan.

Detailing her reason for participation, Amy previously told PEOPLE that she felt she'd be "condoning" Josh's actions, as well as the controversy surrounding IBLP, had she chosen to remain silent.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

"I don't think anyone really likes their skeletons coming out of the closet. And I could see why people are going to be a little more reserved than maybe they already are," she said. "But the IBLP is not biblical, and it is hurting so many people, that, if I don't speak up, then I'm condoning it. And I can't be that person, I refuse to be that person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.