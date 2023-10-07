Amy Dowden makes Strictly Come Dancing return after cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden's made her surprise appearance during Saturday's show

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has made a surprise first appearance back on the show since starting cancer treatment.

The 33-year-old from Caerphilly was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in July and has been sharing her experiences on social media.

After reading the show's terms and conditions for voting, she gave an update on her chemotherapy treatment.

"I'm doing really well, I'm over half way through treatment," she said.

"I can't wait to be back with you all permanently."

Dowden made a surprise entry from behind a golden fringe wall, sporting a shaved head and white glittery dress.

The dancer was welcomed back with cheers and chants of "Amy" by her fellow cast members.

Introducing her, host Claudia Winkleman said: "Now it's time for the terms and conditions, and to read them is a very special member of our Strictly family.

The dancer from Caerphilly underwent a mastectomy after discovering a lump back in April

"We have missed her so much and are delighted she is well enough to be back with us tonight."Co-presenter Tess Daly said: "So lovely to see you Amy, we love you to bits."

Dowden has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, after she discovered the first lump back in April, a day before she was due to fly to her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Ben.

After undergoing a mastectomy, she was told the tumours had spread and another type of cancer was discovered.

She ended up in hospital with sepsis after a previous cycle of chemotherapy.

Last month, she shared an emotional video of her with loved ones taking turns to cut a lock of her hair.

She said she felt "empowered and positive" after shaving her head, adding: "I wanted to share the truth and hopefully help others, and bring normality to a beautiful bald head."

In a post accompanying the video, she said shaving her head and "taking control" was the "hardest step so far".