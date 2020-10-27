Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majority

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump held a hasty swearing-in ceremony Monday night following the Senate's confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, who will become the 115th justice to serve on the Supreme Court Tuesday and immediately get to work.

Just as Senate Republicans whisked Barrett, 48, through the confirmation process in a month, Trump rushed back from the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for aceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in the midst of a global pandemic.

The event took place near the Rose Garden, where a month earlier the federal appeals court judge from Indiana was introduced in a crowded settingthat contributed to the spread of COVID-19, both at the White House and in the Senate.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving member of the current court, delivered the constitutional oath of office. Most of the assembled guests wore masks. On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts will complete the process by delivering the judicial oath to the court's newest member.

The ceremony followed the Senate's 52-48 confirmation vote shortly after 8 p.m., where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Barrett "a woman of unparalleled ability and temperament."

"I stand here tonight truly honored and humbled," Barrett said during the 15-minuteevent, flags draping the White House behind her. "This was a rigorous confirmation process."

As she did during her confirmation hearing earlier this month, Barrett tried to distance herself and the judiciary from the politics swirling around her nomination and the presidential election.

“It is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It would be a dereliction of duty for her to give in to them," she said.

President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas swears in Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court Associate Justice, flanked by her husband Jesse M. Barrett, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Once she takes the judicial oath Tuesday from Roberts, Barrett will become the fifth woman ever to serve on the high court, succeeding the late liberal Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She will begin work a week before Election Day, participate in her first conference with the other justices Friday, and take her place on the bench for oral arguments next Monday.

That is as Trump wanted. Throughout the confirmation process, the president had emphasized the importance of having Barrett as the ninth Supreme Court justice to help decide challenges involving mail-in ballots and other voting procedures.

“This is a momentous day for America, for the United States Constitution, and for the fair and impartial rule of law," Trump said. Barrett, he said, "is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars.”

The election will be Barrett's first and most important focus: Petitions challenging voting procedures in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are pending before the high court, which ruled 5-3 along ideological lines Monday night against extending Wisconsin's deadline for absentee ballots.

The Pennsylvania dispute returned to the Supreme Court after the justices deadlocked 4-4 last week, leaving in place a Nov. 6 deadline for the receipt of mail-in ballots that Republicans want changed to Nov. 3.

It's not unusual for justices to be sworn in during Supreme Court terms, rather than over the summer recess. Trump's first two nominees also hit the ground running: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch began in April 2017 when the court was completing oral arguments for that term, and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh started in October 2018 after a new term had just begun.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during a ceremonial swearing-in event on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C.