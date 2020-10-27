Amy Coney Barrett Is On The Supreme Court: What Happens Now?

If it seems like only recently that US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court with a maskless Rose Garden party where a horde of prominent Republicans became infected with COVID, it’s because it was — that superspreader event was a month ago, on 26th September. Since then, Barrett has been hurried through an illegitimate and undemocratic confirmation process — one of the most rushed in modern history — with multiple polls showing that a majority of Americans believe it shouldn’t be happening like this. They think that, instead, the winner of the 3rd November presidential election should fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, which is exactly what RBG asked for before her passing, as well.

But the people’s voice has been blatantly disregarded, and the late justice’s dying wish was ignored. After a procedural vote on Sunday and amid passionate arguments from Democratic senators such as Elizabeth Warren, the US Senate voted on Monday evening with a narrow 52-48 majority to confirm Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. And it looked like Trump wanted to hold her swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Monday night.

It’s not hard to see why Republicans, who hold a majority in the Senate, would rush to confirm Barrett so quickly. Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the polls nationally and in key swing states, and the possibility of Democrats flipping the Senate is becoming ever-more real. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell even acknowledged that he is using Barrett as a desperate last-ditch grasp at power.

“A lot of what we’ve done over the last four years will be undone, sooner or later, by the next election,” McConnell said on Sunday. “But they won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come.”

Barrett’s confirmation to the court will certainly have a long-lasting impact. For one, it ensures a 6-3 conservative majority, which has been the GOP’s plan all along. She joins the youngest third of the nine-judge body, a cohort entirely appointed by Trump; at 48 years old, Barrett could ostensibly serve for four decades.

So, what happens now?

While much of the maelstrom around Barrett’s confirmation proceedings has focused on her personal views regarding abortion, and how those views could affect the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, her influence on the court will extend far beyond reproductive rights. As soon as 4th November, the Supreme Court will begin hearing cases with potential ramifications regarding healthcare, immigrant rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and — perhaps most crucially in the immediate term — voting rights.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, we’re this close to an election, and Amy Coney Barrett’s record alone should be disqualifying,” Theresa Lau, Senior Counsel of Judges & Courts, Reproductive Rights and Health for the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC), told Refinery29. “Her record before even going into the hearings, what we knew about her [already], poses a grave threat to our constitutional rights.”

Ahead, what Barrett on the Supreme Court could mean for America.

LGBTQ+ Rights

On 4th November, just one day after the US Election Day, the Supreme Court is slated to hear Fulton v. Philadelphia. In this case, Catholic Social Services (CSS) sued Philadelphia after the city said CSS could no longer discriminate against LGBTQ+ couples when placing children in foster care. A lower court ruled in favour of the city, but CSS was granted its request for a Supreme Court hearing.

Following concerning comments made earlier this month by Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito about Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 marriage equality ruling, and “religious liberty,” Barrett’s influence in what will be one of the first cases she hears on the bench could have a big impact on LGBTQ+ rights.

“Given her background, given a lot of her academic writings, you would expect that she would fall on the side of trying to protect religious freedoms versus freedom from discrimination based on sexual orientation,” Kathryn Conway, president of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, told Refinery29. “So, it’s concerning, to say the least. The case is very interesting because it pits freedom of religion, which is what Catholic Social Services is going to claim is being infringed upon, against freedom from discrimination based on sexual orientation, which the city of Philadelphia will say trumps its requirement to have to engage in a contract with Catholic Social Services.”