Senate Judiciary Dems Press For More Amy Coney Barrett Docs After ‘Omissions’

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee called on the Justice Department to address more “omissions” from the questionnaire Judge Amy Coney Barrett submitted to lawmakers before her upcoming confirmation hearings to join the Supreme Court.

In a letter on Sunday, the 10 Democratic members of the committee said they were concerned after Barrett submitted additional documents last week just hours after CNN reported she had initially failed to disclose talks she gave in 2013 on Roe. v. Wade hosted by anti-abortion groups.

The lawmakers pointed to a supplemental questionnaire Barrett filed on Friday night amid concerns over the events, as well as an ad she signed as a member of Notre Dame University’s Faculty fo Life that condemned the landmark Supreme Court case which, the ad claimed, “killed 55 million unborn children.”

“Late Friday night, the Committee received a supplemental SJQ from Judge Barrett – just three days before her confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, Judge Barrett’s supplemental [questionnaire] raises more questions than it answers.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, added on Twitter that she was concerned other materials linked to the 2006 ad and Barrett’s work as an attorney on a hospital bankruptcy case in Pennsylvania were “still missing.”

“These new omissions raise more questions about the reliability of Judge Barrett’s questionnaire and her candor before the committee,” Feinstein wrote on Twitter. “They also raise serious concerns about this rushed confirmation process and the hasty process of collecting materials.”

We're calling on the Department of Justice to immediately provide an explanation for the omission of these materials and provide any other materials that have not been disclosed by Judge Barrett. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 11, 2020

The group of lawmakers called on the Justice Department to “immediately provide an explanation for the commission of these materials and please provide any other responsive materials that have not been disclosed.”

Lawmakers sent another letter to the DOJ last week addressing similar concerns with how forthcoming Barrett had been, although they noted they have not received a reply.

Democrats have widely condemned Barrett’s nomination to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat, and have begun referring to President Donald Trump’s efforts to do so in the midst of an election as “court packing.” Both the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have vowed to hold her confirmation hearings as quickly as possible, resisting demands by Democratic leaders and former Vice President Joe Biden that the seat be left vacant until after the November election.

“Instead of passing a COVID relief package that will help millions of Americans who are unemployed, who have been infected, whose businesses or employers have closed, we’re focusing on jamming through Justice Barrett,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said Sunday on Fox News.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.