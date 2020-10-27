Amy Coney Barrett has joined the Supreme Court. The consequences will be dire

Amy Coney Barrett has now taken her seat on the Supreme Court. Thus, even if we assume that Joe Biden wins the presidency on November 3 and that the Democrats control Congress, the United States will have a Supreme Court that may be the most dangerous to civil rights since the Dred Scott court of the 1850’s, holding that African-Americans could not claim the rights of citizenship or, at the very least, the Plessy v. Ferguson court of the 1890’s, upholding “separate but equal” racial segregation.

Unless the incoming President and Congress are prepared to utilize the lever of powers aggressively within the laws, the Five Horsepersons of the New Apocalypse — Justices Barrett, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh — will usher in years if not decades of reactionary decision-making that could transform the United States beyond recognition. While Gorsuch and Kavanaugh may have the occasional swing toward institutional moderation (and Roberts toward the right), the Barrett-Alito-Thomas troika promises to be as reliable a voting bloc as the Politburo.

Top of the agenda for these justices is to reconfigure the First Amendment with respect to religious rights, thereby subsuming the Court’s jurisprudence on a variety of contentious issues like same-sex marriage, abortion, contraception and even the rights of corporate shareholders over their employees.

The First Amendment provides that Congress shall make no law “respecting an establishment of religion” or “prohibiting the free expression thereof.” Although there is a certain tension between the two clauses, the Supreme Court has historically tried to navigate a path of neutrality, upholding most laws of general applicability and permitting individual religious practices that did not unduly burden state action. Thus, the Court has worked through, pragmatically if not consistently, some of the hard cases: compelled recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance; public displays of religious symbols and school prayer; accommodating religious practices in prisons; state support for religious schools.

Yet the Five Horsepersons have a view that, in reality, privileges religion above virtually any other Constitutional right, other than perhaps the Second Amendment right to bear arms (Judge Barrett found that it was fine to deprive ex-felons of the right to vote but not the right to purchase automatic weapons). Justice Barrett will almost certainly push this absolutist view even further.

Earlier this month, Justice Thomas, joined by Justice Alito ,wrote an opinion relating to the Court’s refusal to hear the case of Davis v. Ernold, where a county clerk in Kentucky — a government employee — refused to issue a marriage license to a gay couple because of her “sincerely held religious belief” that marriage was between one man and one woman. Her belief conflicted with the Court’s decision in the Obergfell case declaring that same-sex marriage was a Constitutional right. Justice Thomas wrote, “By choosing to privilege a novel Constitutional right over the religious liberty interests explicitly protected in the First Amendment, and by doing so undemocratically, the Court has created a problem that only it can fix.” He said ominously, “Until then, Obergefell will continue to have ‘ruinous consequences for religious liberty.”’

Of course, no one is forcing Kim Davis to enter into a same-sex marriage, or even personally endorse it; she is only being asked to do her government job according to the law. But Justice Thomas thinks that the Constitutional right to same-sex marriage is not in the text of the Constitution; the Founders did not affirm it; and therefore in his view it is not a right at all. Justice Barrett has indicated similar views and her “People of Praise” organization ejects anyone who has gay sex. She also joined a letter from the Beckett Fund, a religious organization, that called for corporations to prevent insurance coverage for contraception if it violated the shareholders’ religious beliefs. She has stated clearly her view that life begins at conception and ends at natural death (unless the state administers the death penalty first). No zone of privacy limits the state’s rights to limit abortion and Roe v Wade is not a “super-precedent.” The votes are now there to make it a nullity.

