Amy Coney Barrett Has Been Confirmed to the Supreme Court

With just eight days until Election Day, Amy Coney Barrett has officially been confirmed to the Supreme Court, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. The Senate vote took place on the evening of October 26, in a vote of 52-48. Coney Barrett is expected to be sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas at a White House ceremony tonight, but the White House has not confirmed details.

Since President Donald Trump nominated Coney Barrett exactly a month ago, people across the nation have expressed concern about the judge's perceived views on topics like abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun safety while working in the U.S. Court of Appeals' seventh circuit, as well as her dedication to the judicial philosophy of originalism. Judge Barrett's mentor who she clerked for, former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, interpreted the constitution this way while serving on the Supreme Court. Democratic politicians and constituents alike have questioned Judge Barrett's lack of experience, and called the rushed confirmation process "a sham." Senate Republicans stand by the proceedings.

With the Affordable Care Act (ACA) set to become one of the first cases the Supreme Court will hear with Judge Barrett on the Court, which threatens to take away coverage of preexisting conditions for millions of Americans in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are feeling terrified, angry, and anxious for what's to come with a majority conservative court. See the Twitter reactions to Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation, below.





This is a dark day. But it's important to remember why Republicans fought so hard to steal this Supreme Court seat.



They've realized a truth that shakes them to their core: The American people are not on their side.



And we'll keep fighting until we take our democracy back.







— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 27, 2020

The Senate GOP rammed through an extremist Supreme Court justice in a sham process as a final abuse of power before Election Day.



We can't let them get away with their corruption and hypocrisy any longer. Let’s mobilize like hell these last 8 days to end their destructive reign.



— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 27, 2020

I'm not ready for this Senate vote. Just not mentally ready for the damn Republicans to place an unqualified Amy Coney Barrett in a lifetime position. This is so wrong. — JenniferCali (@MurphyJenCubs) October 27, 2020

The last thing Donald Trump and the Senate GOP did before Election Day was steal Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.



Don’t let them forget. Go to https://t.co/1BvH8phPl5 to volunteer to defeat Republicans up and down the ballot. #WeAreComingForYourSeats #FliptheSenate pic.twitter.com/xxpmQhc2fh



— Swing Left (@swingleft) October 27, 2020

Vote them out. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 27, 2020

Trump and the GOP think that ramming through a right-wing nominee will silence our voices, slow our movement for justice, and stop our march for equality. They're wrong.



Let's prove it by fighting like hell these last 8 days with everything on the line:https://t.co/3hwdVGYdHa



— Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) October 27, 2020

And she was only allowed to vote no because her vote didn't matter. There are no heroes here. https://t.co/gpz9jnPjp6 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 27, 2020





