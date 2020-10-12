Amy Coney Barrett's nomination shows how, on judges, Trump has already won

WASHINGTON—With the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett beginning on Monday, Republicans hope to shift focus away from the coronavirus pandemic and back to what they hope is a winning closing argument in the final weeks of the presidential election season: Trump’s confirmation of conservative judges.

That narrative could well get lost in a cavalcade of grim news. Nearly a quarter-million Ameicans are dead from the coronavirus, and millions are out of work. California is smoldering. Hurricanes are coming. So is winter. It is safe to say that judicial appointments are not foremost on the minds of most Americans.

With the president’s own COVID-19 diagnosis continuing to be the biggest story in American politics, Republicans will have a difficult time turning attention to judges this week, especially since several GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee themselves contracted the coronavirus, likely during a Rose Garden event (the event, ironically, was to announce Barrett’s nomination).

There will be none of the drama or pomp that have been the frequent hallmarks of Trumpism. Two of the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus; the panel’s most prominent Democrat— vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris—has already said she will only attend remotely. If other Democrats do the same, leaving Barrett and Republicans in a nearly-empty committee room, the proceedings could lose credibility with the American public, which is already unsure of whether the hearings should proceed so close to the election.

Even so, Barrett will likely be voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by the end of the week. Then she will face the full Republican-controlled Senate, which will confirm her with the narrowest of margins.

"She'll be confirmed. No doubt about it," conservative attorney and legal scholar David Rivkin told Yahoo News. Democrats know this to be the case, too. The requisite defections they need in the full Senate are not likely to materialize. “The fact of the matter is that [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell has the votes,” Mazie Hirono, the Hawaii senator and a member of the Judiciary Committee, told NPR late last month. Some two weeks after she made that statement, he still has those votes.

That’s because, for all their vows to fight the nomination at every step of the way, Democrats have few weapons with which to do so. The most potent weapon, after all, is a voting majority, and in this case it belongs to the Republicans.

Barrett’s confirmation could come at a high price for vulnerable Republicans facing re-election contests in blue or bluish states that were difficult to begin with. Although court openings tend to usually energy Republicans, this time is different. The left is angry, and the likes of Cory Gardner in Colorado and Susan Collins in Maine could pay. Republican leadership knows and is willing to take its chances.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens top a GOP senator during their meeting on Capitol Hill. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool) More

Trump “has created a Warren court of the right,” says Princeton political scientist Julian E. Zelizer, referring to Earl Warren, nominated to the Supreme Court by Republican President Eisenhower. Warren proved a surprise liberal, to the chagrin of Eisenhower and Republicans for generations to come. His ability to persuade his new colleagues to issue a unanimous ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 decision that struck down legal segregation across the South, ushered in a liberal era for the court—and also spurred a prolonged conservative backlash that has continued to this day.

For the right, the battle against “judicial activism” is a battle against what they see as the excesses of the Warren court. Today, when Trump nominees refuse to say whether Brown v. Board was properly decided, they are not saying that they support the return of racial segregation, even if some of those nominees have had disturbing views on issues like race and gender. Instead, the hesitation on Brown is meant to signal that the nominee is broadly a skeptic of the Supreme Court’s left-leaning rulings on issues in favor of same-sex marriage, abortion rights and Affordable Care Act, an Obama-era law that Republicans have been desperate to nullify.