Amy Coney Barrett's nomination shows how, on judges, Trump has already won

WASHINGTON—With the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett beginning on Monday, Republicans hope to shift focus away from the coronavirus pandemic and back to what they hope is a winning closing argument in the final weeks of the presidential election season: Trump’s confirmation of conservative judges.
That narrative could well get lost in a cavalcade of grim news. Nearly a quarter-million Ameicans are dead from the coronavirus, and millions are out of work. California is smoldering. Hurricanes are coming. So is winter. It is safe to say that judicial appointments are not foremost on the minds of most Americans.
With the president’s own COVID-19 diagnosis continuing to be the biggest story in American politics, Republicans will have a difficult time turning attention to judges this week, especially since several GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee themselves contracted the coronavirus, likely during a Rose Garden event (the event, ironically, was to announce Barrett’s nomination).
There will be none of the drama or pomp that have been the frequent hallmarks of Trumpism. Two of the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus; the panel’s most prominent Democrat— vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris—has already said she will only attend remotely. If other Democrats do the same, leaving Barrett and Republicans in a nearly-empty committee room, the proceedings could lose credibility with the American public, which is already unsure of whether the hearings should proceed so close to the election.
Even so, Barrett will likely be voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by the end of the week. Then she will face the full Republican-controlled Senate, which will confirm her with the narrowest of margins.
"She'll be confirmed. No doubt about it," conservative attorney and legal scholar David Rivkin told Yahoo News. Democrats know this to be the case, too. The requisite defections they need in the full Senate are not likely to materialize. “The fact of the matter is that [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell has the votes,” Mazie Hirono, the Hawaii senator and a member of the Judiciary Committee, told NPR late last month. Some two weeks after she made that statement, he still has those votes.
That’s because, for all their vows to fight the nomination at every step of the way, Democrats have few weapons with which to do so. The most potent weapon, after all, is a voting majority, and in this case it belongs to the Republicans.
Barrett’s confirmation could come at a high price for vulnerable Republicans facing re-election contests in blue or bluish states that were difficult to begin with. Although court openings tend to usually energy Republicans, this time is different. The left is angry, and the likes of Cory Gardner in Colorado and Susan Collins in Maine could pay. Republican leadership knows and is willing to take its chances.
Trump “has created a Warren court of the right,” says Princeton political scientist Julian E. Zelizer, referring to Earl Warren, nominated to the Supreme Court by Republican President Eisenhower. Warren proved a surprise liberal, to the chagrin of Eisenhower and Republicans for generations to come. His ability to persuade his new colleagues to issue a unanimous ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 decision that struck down legal segregation across the South, ushered in a liberal era for the court—and also spurred a prolonged conservative backlash that has continued to this day.
For the right, the battle against “judicial activism” is a battle against what they see as the excesses of the Warren court. Today, when Trump nominees refuse to say whether Brown v. Board was properly decided, they are not saying that they support the return of racial segregation, even if some of those nominees have had disturbing views on issues like race and gender. Instead, the hesitation on Brown is meant to signal that the nominee is broadly a skeptic of the Supreme Court’s left-leaning rulings on issues in favor of same-sex marriage, abortion rights and Affordable Care Act, an Obama-era law that Republicans have been desperate to nullify.
The successful confirmation of Barrett will be the capstone of work begun in the 1980s by the Federalist Society and other judicial activism groups, some of which were at work even earlier. And it will come at a time of acute disappointment with Chief Justice John Roberts, who has certainly not been a Warren-like secret liberal but has proved to not be the sturdy conservative his supporters expected. Barrett is likely to blunt his moderating influence and shift the court decisively to the right.
But the most astonishing thing about the Barrett confirmation is how little it matters to the greater makeup of the federal judiciary. Trump has done what he promised, remaking the federal bench in the image foisted upon him by the Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation, who have supplied him with young, ideological nominees for every opening on district and appellate (or circuit) courts.
The key development came after Republicans retook the Senate in 2014. McConnell, the incoming majority leader, simply refused to consider Obama nominees, hijacking the nomination process in a devastating maneuver whose significance Democrats were slow to grasp. Only one of those failed nominees—Merrick Garland, nominated to the Supreme Court in early 2016—is widely remembered. But there were dozens upon dozens of others who never got the hearing they would have been right to expect in less partisan times. McConnell’s strategic intransigence meant that Obama left the White House with 105 judicial vacancies.
Judicial nominations are perfectly suited to Trump’s governing style, requiring little effort from the president buTrump had once wanted to break up the Ninth Circuit, which includes California and much of the West. But an easier recourse was available, and Trump has taken it. There are now ten Trump judges on that appellate court. No other president has as many (Bill Clinton is closest with nine). The same goes for the 2nd Circuit, whose jurisdiction includes New York and, by dint of that fact, some of the most important cases in the federal judiciary. There are five Trump judges on the 2nd Circuit, whereas Clinton and Obama both have three, while Bush had two.
Chief Justice Roberts has resisted this kind of thinking. “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them,” he said last year. But the judges Trump has selected have undergone rigorous ideological stress tests on issues ranging from abortion to corporate power. With little interest of his own in the legal profession, Trump has been happy to cede the nomination process to groups nakedly interested in specific policy outcomes.
If the 53 appellate judges weren’t enough, there are also the 161 judges Trump has successfully nominated to lower district courts, which constitute the lowest rung of the federal judiciary. Together, the district and appellate judges are so solidly Republican that they can effectively counter progressive policy emanating from the two other branches of government.
That’s why, his other governing shortcomings aside, Trump can credibly claim to have achieved the Republican goal of a judiciary that is so conservative that its members are actually to the right of large swathes of American society on many controversial issues. And the number of judges he has appointed is so great that he can additionally claim that the effect of those appointments will be felt for decades to come.
Amy Coney Barrrett’s confirmation is therefore less consequential, in a way, than the confirmations of dozens of judges to the lower courts. Even if her nomination fails, Trump has already won.
Read more from Yahoo News:
Don't believe Trump's hype about 'missing' ballots, Republican election official says
Explore the CDC’s school reopening guidelines in augmented reality