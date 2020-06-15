Amy Callaghan: SNP MP undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage

An SNP MP has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage last week.

Amy Callaghan, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, was found collapsed at home by her partner after suffering a stroke linked to a "previously manageable medical condition".

The 28-year-old is now in a stable condition in hospital and able to communicate with her family, according to her office.

A spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, Amy Callaghan was found collapsed at home suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

"She was admitted to hospital for emergency neurosurgery and is now beginning the process of recovery.‬

"Amy and her family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to our NHS staff for their excellent care and support.

All our thoughts are with Amy and her family at this time. We would ask that people please respect their privacy as she recovers."

Nicola Sturgeon sent best wishes to her SNP colleague, sayiing: "Sending lots of love and strength to Amy Callaghan and her family, and wishing her the speediest possible recovery."

