Amy Bloom's 'In Love' is a devastating memoir of a wife helping her husband die by suicide

It’s helpful to make a timeline of key events in Amy Bloom’s beautiful, poignant, darkly funny new memoir, “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” (Random House, 240 pp., 4 out of 4 stars), about helping her beloved husband Brian end his life at age 66 after a diagnosis of early Alzheimer’s. In doing so, you realize how truly little time they had together – not even 15 years; how quickly the disease progressed; and how long it took, in hindsight, for them to recognize the signs.

Bloom, a psychotherapist as well as an author, brings to her heart-rending task the skills of both professions: a clinician’s intimate knowledge of diseases of the brain and a novelist’s intuitive understanding of the human heart. To that potent mix, she throws in the sarcastic zingers and comic timing of a Borscht Belt comedian.

In one of the opening scenes, they are having dinner at a fancy steakhouse at JFK International Airport before boarding a flight to Zurich, Switzerland, where Brian will undergo “accompanied suicide” at the Swiss nonprofit Dignitas, "the only place to go if you are an American citizen who wants to die and if you are not certifiably terminally ill with no more than six months to live.”

Bloom, who describes her husband as a lusty man from a football- and food-obsessed Italian American family, tells us he orders a steak dinner with all the trimmings and would have gotten a shrimp cocktail too “except that I whispered, like the circa-1953 stage Jewish wife I seem to have become… Really? Shrimp in a steak place, in an airport?”

That journey, from which only Bloom will return, begins on Jan. 26, 2020, and ends four days later in a tidy room outside Zurich with “many bowls of chocolates,” where Brian reminisces about playing varsity football at Yale, then drinks the sodium pentobarbital that ends his life.

“In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss,” by Amy Bloom.

Bloom relates the events of those momentous days in short, pithy chapters – they shop for souvenirs, see Marc Chagall’s stained-glass windows in a local church, go through more interviews with Dignitas staff – interspersed with flashbacks of their life together as a couple.

Briefly: They fell in love in their 50s when both were in unhappy partnerships (his first, her second), bonding over shared interests (Democratic politics, long walks). “He said, What’s your family like? I said, Jews from New York. You? He said, Well, we’re a football family. We have three Heisman trophies in my family. I said, What’s a Heisman, and he kissed me.”

Bloom is terrific at sketching character, starting with Brian, who in the before times “stocked up on Viagra the way my mother hoarded canned goods – just in case.” Also, his “very Catholic” mother, who welcomes Bloom into her sprawling fold even after Brian introduces her as “three kids, divorced, career, Jewish, and bisexual.” And Bloom herself, a woman as credentialed as they come, who relies on a Tarot card reader to help make sense of her life.

By late 2016, less than 10 years after getting married, Bloom begins to realize something is wrong and starts reading up on Alzheimer’s. Yet it takes her another couple years to make an appointment for Brian to see a neurologist for the all-too-human reason that “I could not bear to know.”

Bloom relates the multiplying signs of Brian’s memory loss in a straightforward fashion – but with a surprising amount of suspense. That’s because his doctors are loath to write the letters they desperately need, and that Dignitas requires, showing he was of sound mind when he made the decision to die.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking – that’s the nature of the beast. As Brian’s condition worsens, Bloom becomes increasingly frantic, furious about the confusing patchwork of laws in the U.S. that makes it almost impossible to end your life, even in the 11 jurisdictions that permit physician-assisted death.

“Right to die in America is about as meaningful as the right to eat or the right to decent housing; you’ve got the right, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the goods,” she observes in a characteristically acid tone. Later, talking to an old friend, she allows herself to vent: “Nobody seems to know what they’re doing."

Bloom has a talent for mixing the prosaic and profound, the slapstick and the serious, which makes the book, despite its depressing subject matter, a pleasure to read. Rarely has a memoir about death been so full of life.

