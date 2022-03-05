Amy Bloom's 'In Love' is a devastating memoir of a wife helping her husband die by suicide

Ann Levin
·4 min read

It’s helpful to make a timeline of key events in Amy Bloom’s beautiful, poignant, darkly funny new memoir, “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” (Random House, 240 pp., 4 out of 4 stars), about helping her beloved husband Brian end his life at age 66 after a diagnosis of early Alzheimer’s. In doing so, you realize how truly little time they had together – not even 15 years; how quickly the disease progressed; and how long it took, in hindsight, for them to recognize the signs.

Bloom, a psychotherapist as well as an author, brings to her heart-rending task the skills of both professions: a clinician’s intimate knowledge of diseases of the brain and a novelist’s intuitive understanding of the human heart. To that potent mix, she throws in the sarcastic zingers and comic timing of a Borscht Belt comedian.

More: 'The Dark Queens' a powerful feminist history perfect for 'Game of Thrones' fans

In one of the opening scenes, they are having dinner at a fancy steakhouse at JFK International Airport before boarding a flight to Zurich, Switzerland, where Brian will undergo “accompanied suicide” at the Swiss nonprofit Dignitas, "the only place to go if you are an American citizen who wants to die and if you are not certifiably terminally ill with no more than six months to live.”

Bloom, who describes her husband as a lusty man from a football- and food-obsessed Italian American family, tells us he orders a steak dinner with all the trimmings and would have gotten a shrimp cocktail too “except that I whispered, like the circa-1953 stage Jewish wife I seem to have become… Really? Shrimp in a steak place, in an airport?”

That journey, from which only Bloom will return, begins on Jan. 26, 2020, and ends four days later in a tidy room outside Zurich with “many bowls of chocolates,” where Brian reminisces about playing varsity football at Yale, then drinks the sodium pentobarbital that ends his life.

&#x00201c;In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss,&#x00201d; by Amy Bloom.
“In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss,” by Amy Bloom.

Bloom relates the events of those momentous days in short, pithy chapters – they shop for souvenirs, see Marc Chagall’s stained-glass windows in a local church, go through more interviews with Dignitas staff – interspersed with flashbacks of their life together as a couple.

Briefly: They fell in love in their 50s when both were in unhappy partnerships (his first, her second), bonding over shared interests (Democratic politics, long walks). “He said, What’s your family like? I said, Jews from New York. You? He said, Well, we’re a football family. We have three Heisman trophies in my family. I said, What’s a Heisman, and he kissed me.”

'I didn't feel safe': Charlize Theron recalls Tom Hardy's 'bad behavior' on 'Mad Max' set in new book

Bloom is terrific at sketching character, starting with Brian, who in the before times “stocked up on Viagra the way my mother hoarded canned goods – just in case.” Also, his “very Catholic” mother, who welcomes Bloom into her sprawling fold even after Brian introduces her as “three kids, divorced, career, Jewish, and bisexual.” And Bloom herself, a woman as credentialed as they come, who relies on a Tarot card reader to help make sense of her life.

By late 2016, less than 10 years after getting married, Bloom begins to realize something is wrong and starts reading up on Alzheimer’s. Yet it takes her another couple years to make an appointment for Brian to see a neurologist for the all-too-human reason that “I could not bear to know.”

Bloom relates the multiplying signs of Brian’s memory loss in a straightforward fashion – but with a surprising amount of suspense. That’s because his doctors are loath to write the letters they desperately need, and that Dignitas requires, showing he was of sound mind when he made the decision to die.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking – that’s the nature of the beast. As Brian’s condition worsens, Bloom becomes increasingly frantic, furious about the confusing patchwork of laws in the U.S. that makes it almost impossible to end your life, even in the 11 jurisdictions that permit physician-assisted death.

“Right to die in America is about as meaningful as the right to eat or the right to decent housing; you’ve got the right, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get the goods,” she observes in a characteristically acid tone. Later, talking to an old friend, she allows herself to vent: “Nobody seems to know what they’re doing."

Bloom has a talent for mixing the prosaic and profound, the slapstick and the serious, which makes the book, despite its depressing subject matter, a pleasure to read. Rarely has a memoir about death been so full of life.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amy Bloom 'In Love': A wife helps her husband die by suicide

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championship

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title. Speed Skating Canada released a statement before the races were scheduled to begin. In Dubreuil's absence, Thomas Krol of the Netherlands went on to capture the men's sprint gold, adding to a season that boasts Olympic gold and silver and European championship. Dubreuil, a Levis, Que native, sat first in the men's overall sprint standings, ah

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Nick Nurse hoped trying different lineup combinations would provide a spark

    Nick Nurse spoke to the media after the Raptors dropped a game to the Orlando Magic on Friday. He discussed missed opportunities at the basket and how he thinks they’re getting good shots. He also addressed changing up some of his rotations in an effort to get things going, and if fatigue could be catching up with some players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.