Amy Barrett's law review articles show how Supreme Court rulings like Roe v. Wade could be challenged

Amy Coney Barrett told a Jacksonville University audience in 2016 the Supreme Court is unlikely to overturn a woman’s right to an abortion, the key holding of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

However, Barrett has written law review articles that outline arguments attorneys theoretically could use in trying to strike down that ruling and other precedents. Among them: She cited legal experts who do not count Roe v. Wade among so-called "super precedents" — Supreme Court decisions that are so ingrained in American life that they can't be overturned.

The potential for Barrett to join a 6-3 conservative majority that could erase the controversial, nearly 50-year-old ruling is expected to be one flashpoint during her Senate confirmation hearings scheduled to start Monday.

Supreme Court nominees historically have avoided expounding on their views on specific cases and decisions. But since Trump nominated Barrett to the court two weeks ago, opponents of Roe and the Senate's Republican majority have been heartened by clues from the devout Catholic, whose religion calls for protecting human life from conception to natural death, with rare exceptions.

During her years as a law professor, Barrett was a member of the University of Notre Dame’s “Faculty for Life,” and in 2006 she signed an anti-abortion letter that accompanied a newspaper ad calling for "an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade." But she has said she would keep her personal views out of the courtroom.

As an "originalist," she believes judges must adhere closely to the written text of the Constitution and the plain meaning of language used in statutes at the time they were enacted.

“I tend to agree with those who say that a justice’s duty is to the Constitution and that it is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks clearly in conflict with it," Barrett wrote in a 2013 Texas Law Review article.

Such statements helped persuade Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has said he would not support a Supreme Court nominee unless they agreed with his position that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

“There’s plenty of evidence, I think, to demonstrate that she understands that Roe is — in my words — an act of judicial imperialism,” Hawley told The Washington Post. “And I feel very comfortable with her on that issue.”

Some constitutional law experts are similarly convinced of Barrett's potential impact on abortion rights.

"I am very skeptical that precedent will matter at all to Judge Barrett if she is on the Supreme Court and has the chance to overrule Roe v. Wade," said Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California's Berkeley Law and author of "We the People: A Progressive Reading of the Constitution for the Twenty-First Century."

However, Teresa Collett, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law who directs the Minnesota school's Prolife Center, said Barrett "recognizes the value of stability and predictability in the law," two benefits "that arise from adhering to judicial precedents."

The benefits of letting precedent-setting decisions stand "clearly accrue when the reasoning of the cases is clear and persuasive to a large majority of Americans," said Collett, who said she taught Barrett in a law school course as a visiting professor.

In some judicial rulings, however, "the reasoning is opaque, flawed or unpersuasive," Collett said. "Those cases can actually be destabilizing and cause a significant number of citizens to lose faith in the political neutrality of the courts. Thus, overturning or reading such cases as narrowly as possible may be appropriate."

