Amy Adams to Play a Woman Who Believes She's Turning Into a Dog in Nightbitch

Amy Adams's next film will see the star make an unforgettable transformation.

The actress has signed on to star in Nightbitch as a stay-at-home housewife with a young son who believes she is turning into a dog, according to Deadline.

The movie is based on an as-yet-unpublished novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder, a first-time author. The book will be published in the summer of 2021, Deadline reported.

This is the latest film Adams has worked on with Annapurna Pictures, the production company making the film. Other film collaborations have included Vice, Her, The Master and American Hustle.

Adams has kept busy having finished production on Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy. The six-time Oscar-nominated actress has spent recent months amid the coronavirus encouraging fellow A-listers to read children's books on social media for charity while families stay home amid the pandemic.

One of those friends was Jennifer Garner who told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in April from her Los Angeles home how Adams called her up to start their new initiative, Save with Stories, a partnership between Save the Kids and No Kid Hungry.

“Amy called me a couple of weeks ago and said I have this idea and somebody told me maybe you can help,” Garner recalled. “She said I want to ask our community to read children’s books on social media and to ask for donations to help pay for food for kids who are affected by school shut downs.”

The pals have gotten help from a long list of their A-List friends like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Jeff Bridges, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Cindy Crawford, Robin Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Kelly Clarkson, Eva Longoria, Chris Evans, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and much, much more.

