Amy Adams doesn't think she'll ever play Lois Lane again in the DCEU

Amy Adams believes she has played Lois Lane for the final time in the DC Extended Universe.

The 45-year-old star said the studio is now “moving in a different direction”, meaning she is unlikely to reprise the role she first played in 2013’s Man of Steel.

Adams told Empire Magazine she would love to play the journalist girlfriend of Superman again, but that Warner Bros were trying to do something different with their stable of superhero characters.

She said: “I would totally be open to playing Lois but I think [the studio is] moving in a different direction, from what I understand.”

After debuting in Man of Steel, Adams reprised the role of Lois Lane in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the 2017 team-up movie Justice League.

While discussing her time as part of the DC family, Adams singled out Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for special praise.

She said: “Gal Gadot is one of my favourite women. She is a Wonder Woman. Sorry, I’m a bit of a dork.”

In the wake of the critical disappointment of Justice League, Warner Bros pivoted its strategy for the DCEU and focused on more separate, stand-alone movies like Shazam! and this year’s Birds of Prey.

The studio is in the midst of shooting reboot The Batman — with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck in the cowl — in the UK, although filming is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry Cavill’s future as Superman is more uncertain, with the star saying last year that he believes he still has a future as the Kryptonian hero.

He said: “There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.

“I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman.”

He added: “The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine.”