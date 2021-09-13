Amy Acker and Warren Christie Eyeball Andrea Londo's Nanny in Freeform Pilot

A nanny played by Andrea Londo (Narcos) arouses the interests of characters played by Warren Christie (Alphas) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest) in a Freeform drama pilot that begins shooting this week.

In the untitled project from Grace and Frankie EP/writer Julie Durk — which, per THR, is being described as “a modern-day Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman who’s thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets” — Lando stars as Elena, the new, live-in nanny hired by a wealthy, widowed architect (Christie) to mind his son (The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Henry Joseph Samiri). Elena, shocker, “is not the wide-eyed innocent she appears to be.”

More from TVLine

Acker will play the sister of the late wife who takes an instant dislike to Elena and, though married, clearly has eyes for her brother-in-law.

The cast for the pilot also includes Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls), Jon Ecker (Queen of the South, Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond).

Best of TVLine