Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.05

The board of Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.05 per share on the 23rd of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 69%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.70, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.38. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.9% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.3% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

