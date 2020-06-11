Is AMV Capital (CVE:AMV) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for AMV Capital (CVE:AMV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is AMV Capital's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at January 2020, AMV Capital had cash of CA$227k and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$150k over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from January 2020 it had roughly 18 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

TSXV:AMV Historical Debt June 11th 2020

Can AMV Capital Raise More Cash Easily?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

AMV Capital has a market capitalisation of CA$875k and burnt through CA$150k last year, which is 17% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is AMV Capital's Cash Burn A Worry?

Because AMV Capital is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. But generally speaking, we can say that early stage companies like AMV Capital are generally higher risk than well established businesses. While cash burning companies are always comparatively risky, we think its cash burn situation seems ok, on balance. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for AMV Capital (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

