‘An amulet to inspire’: Melania Trump just released an NFT. Take a look

Melania Trump: Artist?

The former first lady is getting into the world of non fungible tokens.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” said Trump in a statement.

The piece, called “Melania’s Vision,” is drawn by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. In a video on Instagram, you can see him sketching Trump’s blue eyes, with full, thick lashes and blue eye shadow.

“[Coulon’s] breathtaking watercolor embodies Melania Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire,” reads a description.

The mother of one’s NFT is accompanied by an audio clip: “My vision is, look forward with inspiration, strength and courage,” she says on her website, which adds a portion of proceeds will go to the initiative the 51-year-old founded as First Lady.

Since leaving Washington, D.C., with former president Donald Trump in January, Melania has mostly laid low and kept a low profile at their old digs, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Until now.

Buy the limited edition work for roughly $175 through Friday via the cryptocurrency Solana.