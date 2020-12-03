AMUEEE 2020: Aligarh Muslim University releases answer key for BTech programme at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University has released the provisional answer key for the entrance examination for admission to B.Tech course on its official website - amucontrollerexams.com.

Candidates who have appeared for the varsity's engineering entrance examination (AMUEEE) 2020 can match their responses against the answer key.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates can raise objection, if any, against the answer key 4 December 2020. The answer key has been released in PDF format.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates will have to provide relevant proof backing their objections. After scrutinizing the objections raised by the students, AMUEEE final answer 2020 will be released by the University on its official website.

The AMU B.Tech entrance exam result 2020 will be based on the final answer key. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called to attend the counselling round.

Steps to check AMUEEE answer key 2020 for BTech programme:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Aligarh Muslim University - amucontrollerexams.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notices & Updates tab, click on the link that reads, "Answer key for B.Tech. Admission Test, 2020-21."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on B.Tech."

Step 4: Enter your username, password and solve the mathematical calculation shown on the page.

Step 5: Click on Sign In.

Step 6: The AMUEEE answer key 2020 for B.Tech course will open on your page in PDF format.

Step 7: Match your responses with the answer key and raise objections if any.

Click here for the direct link to check AMUEEE answer key 2020 for B.Tech programme.

Also See: AMU admission 2020: Aligarh Muslim University entrance exam answer key released at amucontrollerexams.com

AMU admission 2020: Aligarh Muslim University releases admit card; download at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University postpones entrance exams over Bihar Assembly polls; tests to begin from 2 November

Read more on India by Firstpost.