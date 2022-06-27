An Amtrak train has derailed after hitting a "truck that was obstructing a public crossing" in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak.

Eight cars (where the passengers sit) and two locomotives (where the engines are) derailed at about 12:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

PHOTO: An Amtrak train sits derailed with passengers near Salisbury, Mo., June 27, 2022. (Rob Nightingale)

PHOTO: Responders examine the scene of Amtrak train derailment with passengers near Salisbury, Mo., June 27, 2022. (Rob Nightingale)

Passenger Rob Nightingale, 58, told ABC News Live his car tipped to the side and he climbed through a window to escape. He said he saw a little girl crying and her family trying to comfort her.

Nightingale said he saw some people covered in blood.

The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board at the time of the crash, Amtrak said.

PHOTO: Passengers stand around several cars of an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022. (Rob Nightingale)

PHOTO: Passengers stand around several cars of an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022. (Rob Nightingale)

MORE: 3 dead, 2 injured after Amtrak train collides with car in California: Officials

Missouri Public Safety officials, highway patrol troopers and other personnel are responding, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Amtrak train derails in Missouri, injuries reported originally appeared on abcnews.go.com