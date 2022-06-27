3 dead, multiple injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri, authorities say

Three people were killed and multiple others were injured after an Amtrak train on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in rural Missouri on Monday afternoon, authorities said, the second major incident in two days for the passenger railroad service.

Several cars of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train came off the tracks after colliding with a dump truck at 12:42 p.m.in Mendon, Missouri, about three hours northwest of St. Louis, Amtrak announced in a statement.

Corporal Justin Dunn, public information officer at Missouri State Highway Patrol, said at a news conference Monday that two people died on the train and one died in the truck.

Seven of the train's eight cars derailed, Dunn added.

There were "early reports of injuries" among passengers, Amtrak said, but the extent of the injuries wasn't immediately known.

An Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Missouri. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Lieutenant Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said he had “no idea on the number of injured at this point.”

At least three of the injured passengers were taken to University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Missouri, hospital spokesperson Eric Maze told USA TODAY. University of Missouri Health Care said it was treating nine patients from the derailment.

The crash occurred at an "uncontrolled intersection" on a gravel road without lights, Brown told reporters. "A lot of your rural intersections are that way," he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that it was launching a 14-member go-team to investigate Monday’s derailment.

The accident comes one day after a deadly crash in Brentwood, California, where an Amtrak commuter train slammed into a vehicle at an unmarked crossing. Three people inside the vehicle were killed and three others injured, but none of the 80 Amtrak passengers were injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amtrak train derails in Missouri: 3 dead and multiple people injured