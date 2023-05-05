Amtrak launches special Harry Potter-themed trains – here’s how to ride one

All aboard, Potterheads.

As the official partner for the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Broadway show, Amtrak is operating four Harry Potter-themed trains on the Northeast Regional service route between Washington, D.C. and Boston until June 25, according to a release from the company.

Guests boarding the fantastic trains can expect to see decals of the show’s iconic characters, from Harry Potter to Draco Malfoy and Albus Potter, and a swirling clock to evoke time traveling displayed on the outside of the trains.

“While this train won’t be stopping at Platform 9 ¾, you’ll be sure to have a magical journey on the NEC,” the company said.

Amtrak ACS-64 #641 is the first of four locomotives to receive a Harry Potter Broadway Show promotional wrap, pictured at the Ivy City Maintenance Facility upon completion.

More: Here's everything we know about the 'Harry Potter' TV series so far

More: New Harry Potter-themed land heading to the world's largest indoor theme park

Members of Broadway’s loyalty program will be able to earn and redeem Amtrak Guest Reward points when they purchase tickets to the show, which is being held at the Lyric Theatre in New York. Amtrak Guest Rewards members can register with Broadway’s Audience Rewards for free.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” debuted on Broadway in 2018 and tells the story of Harry, Ron and Hermione as adults whose kids are heading off to Hogwarts.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to ride Amtrak's special Harry Potter-themed trains