AMSC Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

AMSC
·9 min read
AMSC
AMSC

Company to host conference call tomorrow, November 2 at 10:00 am ET

AYER, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy’s fleet, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2022.

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $27.7 million compared with $27.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2021. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by less Wind segment revenues, versus the year ago period.

AMSC’s net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $9.9 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.16 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2021. The Company’s non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.5 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2021. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on September 30, 2022, totaled $37.4 million, compared with $49.5 million at March 31, 2022.

“Our second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was driven by positive orders momentum and strong market demand,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “We booked nearly $30 million of new orders and ended the second quarter of fiscal 2022 with a solid backlog of over $100 million. Our positive bookings momentum validates our confidence in the future of our grid business, and we expect a strong end to fiscal year 2022."                                                                               

Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending December 31, 2022, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $22 million to $26 million. The Company’s net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 is expected not to exceed $9.0 million, or $0.32 per share. The Company’s net loss guidance assumes no changes in contingent consideration. The Company's non-GAAP net loss (as defined below) is expected not to exceed $7.0 million, or $0.25 per share. The Company expects operating cash flow to be a burn of $4.5 million to $6.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company expects cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on December 31, 2022, to be no less than $30 million.

Conference Call Reminder
In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amsc.com. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-270-2148 or 412-902-6510 and asking to join the AMSC call. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 877-344-7529 and using conference passcode 6175235.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)
AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

AMSC, American Superconductor, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Neeltran, NEPSI, Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy, and Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements in this release regarding our goals and strategies, order book and market demand, our expectation that we will have a strong end to fiscal 2022, our expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, our expected cash burn during the quarter ending December 31, 2022, our expected cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance on December 31, 2022, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. There are a number of important factors that could materially impact the value of our common stock or cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These important factors include, but are not limited to: We have a history of operating losses, which may continue in the future. Our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and may fall below expectations in any particular fiscal quarter; We have a history of negative operating cash flows, and we may require additional financing in the future, which may not be available to us; We may be required to issue performance bonds or provide letters of credit, which restricts our ability to access any cash used as collateral for the bonds or letters of credit; Changes in exchange rates could adversely affect our results of operations; If we fail to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting, our ability to produce accurate and timely financial statements could be impaired and may lead investors and other users to lose confidence in our financial data; We may not realize all of the sales expected from our backlog of orders and contracts; Our contracts with the U.S. government are subject to audit, modification or termination by the U.S. government and include certain other provisions in favor of the government. The continued funding of such contracts remains subject to annual congressional appropriation, which, if not approved, could reduce our revenue and lower or eliminate our profit; The COVID-19 pandemic could adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; Changes in U.S. government defense spending could negatively impact our financial position, results of operations, liquidity and overall business; We rely upon third-party suppliers for the components and subassemblies of many of our Grid and Wind products, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price fluctuations, which could harm our business; Uncertainty surrounding our prospects and financial condition may have an adverse effect on our customer and supplier relationships; We have not manufactured our Amperium wire in commercial quantities, and a failure to manufacture our Amperium wire in commercial quantities at acceptable cost and quality levels would substantially limit our future revenue and profit potential; Our success is dependent upon attracting and retaining qualified personnel and our inability to do so could significantly damage our business and prospects; A significant portion of our Wind segment revenues are derived from a single customer. If this customer's business is negatively affected, it could adversely impact our business; Our success in addressing the wind energy market is dependent on the manufacturers that license our designs; Our business and operations would be adversely impacted in the event of a failure or security breach of our or any critical third parties information technology infrastructure and networks; Failure to comply with evolving data privacy and data protection laws and regulations or to otherwise protect personal data, may adversely impact our business and financial results; Many of our revenue opportunities are dependent upon subcontractors and other business collaborators; If we fail to implement our business strategy successfully, our financial performance could be harmed; Problems with product quality or product performance may cause us to incur warranty expenses and may damage our market reputation and prevent us from achieving increased sales and market share; Many of our customers outside of the United States may be either directly or indirectly related to governmental entities, and we could be adversely affected by violations of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-bribery laws outside the United States; We have had limited success marketing and selling our superconductor products and system-level solutions, and our failure to more broadly market and sell our products and solutions could lower our revenue and cash flow; We may acquire additional complementary businesses or technologies, which may require us to incur substantial costs for which we may never realize the anticipated benefits; Our success depends upon the commercial adoption of the REG system, which is currently limited, and a widespread commercial market for our products may not develop; Adverse changes in domestic and global economic conditions could adversely affect our operating results; We have operations in, and depend on sales in, emerging markets, including India, and global conditions could negatively affect our operating results or limit our ability to expand our operations outside of these markets. Changes in Indias political, social, regulatory and economic environment may affect our financial performance; Our products face competition, which could limit our ability to acquire or retain customers; Our international operations are subject to risks that we do not face in the United States, which could have an adverse effect on our operating results; Growth of the wind energy market depends largely on the availability and size of government subsidies, economic incentives and legislative programs designed to support the growth of wind energy; Lower prices for other fuel sources may reduce the demand for wind energy development, which could have a material adverse effect on our ability to grow our Wind business; The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives could increase our costs, and inaction could harm our reputation and adversely impact our financial results; We may be unable to adequately prevent disclosure of trade secrets and other proprietary information; Our patents may not provide meaningful protection for our technology, which could result in us losing some or all of our market position; There are a number of technological challenges that must be successfully addressed before our superconductor products can gain widespread commercial acceptance, and our inability to address such technological challenges could adversely affect our ability to acquire customers for our products; Third parties have or may acquire patents that cover the materials, processes and technologies we use or may use in the future to manufacture our Amperium products, and our success depends on our ability to license such patents or other proprietary rights; Our technology and products could infringe intellectual property rights of others, which may require costly litigation and, if we are not successful, could cause us to pay substantial damages and disrupt our business; We face risks related to our legal proceedings; We face risks related to our common stock; and the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1. Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These important factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grid

 

$

25,698

 

 

$

24,619

 

 

$

45,527

 

 

$

48,119

 

Wind

 

 

1,982

 

 

 

3,289

 

 

 

4,833

 

 

 

5,209

 

Total revenues

 

 

27,680

 

 

 

27,908

 

 

 

50,360

 

 

 

53,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

25,710

 

 

 

24,647

 

 

 

46,169

 

 

 

46,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

3,261

 

 

 

4,191

 

 

 

6,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

2,314

 

 

 

2,669

 

 

 

4,992

 

 

 

5,711

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

7,350

 

 

 

6,697

 

 

 

14,911

 

 

 

13,838

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

 

688

 

 

 

627

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,212

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(290

)

 

 

(2,430

)

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(2,330

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

10,062

 

 

 

7,563

 

 

 

21,152

 

 

 

18,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(8,092

)

 

 

(4,302

)

 

 

(16,961

)

 

 

(11,801

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

45

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

57

 

China dissolution

 

 

(1,921

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,921

)

 

 

-

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

73

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

(40

)

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(9,895

)

 

 

(4,253

)

 

 

(18,572

)

 

 

(11,784

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

181

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

(1,947

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(9,881

)

 

$

(4,434

)

 

$

(18,590

)

 

$

(9,837

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.36

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.67

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,867

 

 

 

27,252

 

 

 

27,714

 

 

 

27,040

 

Diluted

 

 

27,867

 

 

 

27,252

 

 

 

27,714

 

 

 

27,040

 


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

27,811

 

 

$

40,584

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

20,391

 

 

 

20,280

 

Inventory, net

 

 

36,342

 

 

 

23,666

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

6,861

 

 

 

7,052

 

Restricted cash

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

2,754

 

Total current assets

 

 

94,979

 

 

 

94,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

12,798

 

 

 

13,656

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

9,911

 

 

 

11,311

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

3,274

 

 

 

3,502

 

Goodwill

 

 

43,471

 

 

 

43,471

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,968

 

 

 

6,148

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

1,023

 

 

 

1,224

 

Other assets

 

 

323

 

 

 

239

 

Total assets

 

$

171,747

 

 

$

173,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

36,082

 

 

$

29,140

 

Lease liability, current portion

 

 

822

 

 

 

740

 

Debt, current portion

 

 

72

 

 

 

72

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

1,200

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

 

28,824

 

 

 

22,812

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

66,880

 

 

 

53,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, long term portion

 

 

6,630

 

 

 

7,222

 

Lease liability, long term portion

 

 

2,572

 

 

 

2,900

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

203

 

 

 

297

 

Debt, long-term portion

 

 

58

 

 

 

90

 

Other liabilities

 

 

21

 

 

 

25

 

Total liabilities

 

 

76,364

 

 

 

64,498

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

293

 

 

 

289

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,136,028

 

 

 

1,133,536

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(3,639

)

 

 

(3,639

)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

 

 

1,798

 

 

 

(291

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(1,039,097

)

 

 

(1,020,506

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

95,383

 

 

 

109,389

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

171,747

 

 

$

173,887

 


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(18,590

)

 

$

(9,837

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,799

 

 

 

2,631

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

2,393

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

1,203

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

63

 

 

 

(2,137

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(2,330

)

China dissolution

 

 

1,921

 

 

 

-

 

Other non-cash items

 

 

(134

)

 

 

197

 

Unrealized foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(3

)

 

 

1

 

Changes in operating asset and liability accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(92

)

 

 

(8,657

)

Inventory

 

 

(13,749

)

 

 

(475

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

211

 

 

 

1,521

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

6,885

 

 

 

3,475

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

6,170

 

 

 

281

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(11,572

)

 

 

(11,734

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(560

)

 

 

(510

)

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

-

 

 

 

(11,479

)

Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,189

 

Change in other assets

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(30

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(659

)

 

 

(6,830

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of treasury stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

(46

)

Repayment of debt

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(18

)

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options and ESPP

 

 

128

 

 

 

125

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

95

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

4

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(12,132

)

 

 

(18,550

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

49,486

 

 

 

75,539

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

37,354

 

 

$

56,989

 



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

 

$

(9,881

)

 

$

(4,434

)

 

$

(18,590

)

 

$

(9,837

)

China dissolution

 

 

1,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,921

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

2,393

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

 

688

 

 

 

668

 

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

1,289

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,330

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(290

)

 

 

(2,430

)

 

 

(120

)

 

 

681

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(6,542

)

 

$

(5,103

)

 

$

(13,337

)

 

$

(7,804

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

$

(0.29

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

27,867

 

 

 

27,252

 

 

 

27,714

 

 

 

27,040

 


Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ending

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Net loss

 

$

(9.0

)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

  1.3

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

 

0.7

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(7.0

)

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share

 

$

(0.25

)

 

Shares outstanding

 

 

28.1

 

 


Note: Non-GAAP net loss is defined by the Company as net loss before: China dissolution; stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; acquisition costs; change in fair value of contingent consideration; other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net loss assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Actual GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2022, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above, including as a result of the inclusion of the change in fair value of contingent consideration.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measure included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net loss is set forth in the table above.

AMSC Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio
(212) 838-3777
amscIR@lhai.com

Public Relations Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Joe Luongo
(914) 906-5903
jluongo@rooneyco.com

AMSC Communications Manager:
Nicol Golez
978-399-8344
Nicol.Golez@amsc.com



Latest Stories

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That's nice,” Dvorak said. “I've been close a couple times but it's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and N

  • Nicholas Bennett sets Para-swimming world record in 200m freestyle S14 event in Toronto

    Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24. In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world champions

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here

  • Canada Ravens lose opener to Papua New Guinea at Rugby League World Cup

    LEEDS, United Kingdom — The Canada Ravens lost their opener at the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday as Papua New Guinea scored 26 second-half points en route to a 34-12 victory. The Canadian women, who beat PNG at the 2017 tournament for their first-ever international win, acquitted themselves well but paid for unforced errors. And the Ravens had no answers as the Orchids grew in confidence and flair in the second half. Tries on either side of halftime by elusive fullback Martha Molowia

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta